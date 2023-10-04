Lydia was raped by childhood friend Craig Reed (Ben Addis), and he has been gaslighting her into staying silent as she remains traumatised. With Lydia's loving husband Sam (James Hooton) away, the couple are distant in more ways than one as Lydia is shutting everyone out.

Tonight, Lydia derailed Mandy's questions about her being off sick from work at Home Farm, making out that boss Kim Tate (Claire King) was working her too hard. So Mandy paid Kim a visit, suggesting that Kim was behind Lydia's issues. Kim was not happy, explaining that she had given Lydia sick pay by her own choice.

Lydia was due to return to her job, but had called in sick again. Mandy was sheepish as she tried to back up Lydia's 'illness'.

While at Craig's offices, Lydia's stepson Samson (Sam Hall) was visiting Craig, despite the latter ending Samson's work experience after a threat from Lydia.

When Samson queried why Craig had let him go, Craig claimed that things had got complicated between himself and Lydia, and he let the teen believe that he had sacked her. Craig manipulated Samson, playing the innocent as he suggested he and Lydia had a strong bond and shared feelings for each other.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Craig continued to plant the seed that Lydia had betrayed Sam, and Samson believed every word as Craig insisted he had stepped back before things got "messy". He then gave Samson the chance to come back to his company.

Later, Samson spoke to Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) on the phone, telling her that Lydia was "in love with" Craig. Mandy overheard, and demanded he tell her everything.

Kim, meanwhile, bumped into Lydia at the Woolpack. Having given up trying to find out whatever was troubling Lydia, Kim told her that if she wasn't back at work the following day, she would be out of a job.

More like this

At the same time, Mandy told Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) that she believed Lydia had cheated on Sam with Craig - and she was going to find out for certain. But will Mandy realise just how wrong she is?

Anyone affected by Lydia's story can find support by visiting Rape Crisis, or calling the 24/7 Rape & Sexual Abuse Support Line on 0808 500 2222.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.