But when Charles found him at the church, Victor was dead, having previously told his family that he was terminally ill. Victor's widow, Claudette (Flo Wilson), was heartbroken, but remained adamant that Victor had brought shame on her through his stealing.

Manpreet relayed that it was likely Victor had died of an aneurysm as he had predicted; and Charles fled the house, unable to bear the situation. Jai approached the church to lay some flowers, and he hoped to offer Charles some support after his own recent loss.

But Charles felt too rotten to take in the comfort, and when Manpreet found him, he admitted the truth – he had planted her necklace on Victor to get rid of him once and for all. Manpreet couldn't believe what she was hearing, now feeling complicit in what had happened.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Charles struggled with his emotions, Manpreet pointed out that thanks to him, Claudette was thinking ill of her late husband. Charles declared that, despite everything, he had loved his dad and now he had wasted his chance to make up with him.

Claudette later broke down, and Manpreet insisted that Charles must fix things. But as Charles wrestled with his conscience, he knew that he would lose everything if he confessed. What will he do next?

More like this

Read more:

Emmerdale airs on weekdays at 7:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.