In last night's episode of the ITV soap, Ravi gave Keanu the job of taking in a delivery, and Keanu was keen to impress as he needed cash to fund son Albie's upcoming christening .

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was left with a big dilemma in tonight's EastEnders (27th April), as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) offered him the chance to earn more money with another illegal job.

As the day of his task dawned, Keanu felt under pressure from partner Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who wanted to pay Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as soon as possible.

Keanu headed off to carry out the job for Ravi, but was soon caught out by a man named DS Giles, who started firing questions at Keanu over what was in the delivery boxes.

Keanu Taylor was surprised by 'DS Giles' in tonight's EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite being uncomfortable to learn that the boxes contained drugs, Keanu managed to keep his cool and refused to comply with the officer's orders, demanding to see a warrant first.

It eventually transpired that DS Giles was actually Ravi's boss Christos, who wanted to test the two men to see how they coped under pressure. Ravi wasn't impressed with Christos's game-playing, but the latter was pleased with the pair and offered both Ravi and Keanu another job for next week.

But, regretting his decision to turn to crime, Keanu told Ravi he wanted paying for the job he'd already done, and then he was staying out of it.

As Ravi handed him a big wad of cash, though, he urged Keanu to reconsider and join him on the job after all. Will Keanu agree?

