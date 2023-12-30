With Elaine and Cindy's partner, Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), jealous, George fibs that he's booked his fiancée a night away.

Then, January sees George reunited with his estranged parents, Gloria (Elizabeth Counsell) and Eddie Knight (Christopher Fairbank).

Elaine is wary as George grows closer to his ex. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George refuses to open up to Elaine, instead seeking out Cindy and arranging to meet her the following day. But Elaine is heartbroken when she spots George leaving Cindy's home.

After spending yet more time with Cindy, George does finally let Elaine in on his troubles; and Elaine warns Cindy to stay away – only for oblivious Gloria to invite Cindy along to a family dinner!

With Cindy soon riled by Eddie's behaviour towards daughter Gina (Francesca Henry), it looks like Cindy is not going anywhere as far as George is concerned.

How will Elaine handle this, and is she right to be worried that George is pulling away from her?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

