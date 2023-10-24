While Cindy is now back together with ex-husband Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), George is engaged to Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe).

Caught making digs at Elaine, Cindy was shunned by the family. Ian pointed out that Cindy was only making the situation worse, and the couple struggled with money for their new business after legal advice confirmed Cindy would not be receiving a share of George's Marbella bar sale.

At The Vic, Cindy invited Elaine to lunch at Walford East. But Elaine dismissed her, even when Cindy offered to pay.

When Anna seemed conflicted over Cindy, Elaine made a thoughtless comment that Cindy should disappear again.

Feeling awful for a downbeat Anna, Elaine agreed to George's request to make peace with Cindy.

At the restaurant, things were tense between the two women. But when Cindy saw how much Elaine cared for Anna and Gina, she thanked her for looking out for them, and there was a thawing between them.

Upon Elaine's return home, Anna was grateful to her for making the effort, and Elaine told her that underneath Cindy's bravado was a good person.

Anna rushed over to the Beales, where she surprised her mum with a hug.

As quick as she arrived, Anna left, but Cindy had been given a boost by the warm moment, telling Ian that Elaine must have put in a good word for her.

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC

Will Cindy be able to reconnect with Gina, too, or will the older Knight sister continue to avoid her?

In other news, this week will also see Cindy team up with a former Walford resident. But who could this be? Is there any connection to the fact that Dean Wicks star Matt Di Angelo has been spotted on set?

