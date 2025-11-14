Rejoice, Brookside fans! Your favourite Liverpudlian soap will continue to stream on STV Player for the next three years.

The classic Channel 4 drama, which originally aired between 1982 and 2003, has been dropping five classic episodes on the Scottish streaming service since 2023 – much to the delight of viewers who have called for a Brookie comeback for decades.

Trips to the cul-de-sac have been a roaring success for the streamer, having amassed 1 million streams within a month of arriving, and now hitting over 33 million in the last two years.

Now, after a unique crossover event to celebrate 30 years of sister show Hollyoaks – which saw a number of favourite characters return – STV has signed on the dotted line with distributor All3Media to continue delivering the action.

The deal comes after a crossover episode with Hollyoaks. Lime Pictures

The new deal will allow fans to see a number of iconic storylines that are still fondly remembered today. These include the UK's first pre-watershed lesbian kiss between characters Beth Jordache (Anna Friel) and Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson), and the burial of Trevor Jordache (Bryan Murray) under the patio at No. 10.

There's also the introduction of the Dixon clan, including Hollyoaks favourite Alex Fletcher as Jacqui, and newcomer Lindsey Corkhill, who was played by Corrie's Claire Sweeney.

Who can forget when Trevor's body was found under the patio? Lime Pictures

Richard Williams, STV’s Managing Director for Audience (Video & Technology), said it was a "no-brainer" to extend the partnership.

“The phenomenal response we’ve had since relaunching Brookside proves that it’s an integral piece of British TV history with an enduring impact, and we’re proud to be able to call STV Player its long-term home.”

Gary Woolf at All3Media International, added: “Fans up and down the UK have embraced having the soap available weekly on STV Player, with social media buzzing each week around the regular Wednesday five-episode drop.

"It’s fantastic that we’re able to continue with that experience as we hit a real ‘golden era’ for the soap over the coming few years.”

John Whittle, Managing Director of original producers Lime Pictures, reflected on the recent crossover edition: "Lime Pictures are delighted that fans of Brookside can continue to enjoy original episodes for years to come."

"As shown by the success of the recent Brookside crossover episode, the demand is there for these much-loved, familiar characters and soap archetypes to be back on our screens."

Brookside is available to stream from the start on STV Player, with five new episodes added every Wednesday. STV Player can be accessed on all major platforms.

