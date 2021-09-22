Visions and Hamilton actor says Star Wars musical “could totally work”

Hamilton alum Jordan Fisher has voiced his support for a Star Wars musical, following his recent voice role in Disney Plus anime series Star Wars: Visions.

The actor plays Padawan learner Dan G’vash in an episode called The Elder, which sees him journey to a mysterious Outer Rim planet with Jedi master Tajin Crosser (Stranger Things‘ David Harbour).

Having previously worked on Broadway productions of both Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen, Fisher knows a thing or two about musicals and is confident that the Star Wars universe could lend itself to the format.

“I definitely think that there’s a world where it could work,” he told RadioTimes.com. “In a sci-fi universe like this, you have the opportunity to create a sonic soundscape that’s never been heard before, that’s never existed before.”

Fisher continued: “What would music sound like on a different planet 2000 years ago? As opposed to what would music sound like on the planet 1000 years from now? That is a limitless well of ability and facility to play and I think there could very well be something really cool that could come out of that.”

Previously, musical celebrations of Star Wars have been limited to Disneyland skits and internet parodies, but the idea of a serious production sends Fisher’s imagination to work.

He added: “I think about all the different plug-ins that I could open up on [recording software] Logic and find sounds and piece them together to create soundscapes that have never been heard before.

“That could totally influence a sonic landscape for a film or something like that for Star Wars. That could totally work. I think it would just be a matter of the right people on it; the right creative minds getting together where it’s authentic.”

Certainly, a carefully selected team would be required to bring this (at present hypothetical) project to life, with Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark providing a cautionary tale of when musical blockbuster adaptations go wrong.

Star Wars: Visions is streaming now exclusively on Disney Plus.