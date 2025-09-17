The end of the episode saw the three of them reunite – but, considering Picard and Beverly's romantic history, starting in The Next Generation, fans have wondered whether that scene was intended to hint that the pair of them were together.

Giving her take, McFadden said she believes it was "meant to be left unclear".

Speaking at Creation’s Trek to New Jersey convention (via TrekMovie.com), she referenced an idea Stewart had for the scene that never made the cut, saying: "You know that Patrick originally wanted it to be going back, he actually wanted his wife’s voice to be calling him into the house, his real wife’s voice.

Gates McFadden as Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: Picard Trae Patton/Paramount+.

"But I think the fandom really did want us, for the most part, to get back together. So I think we sort of, we’re like this about it, right?"

"It’s more like, No, we weren’t like, back together…. but obviously I was going to be in his life because we had a son… I think it doesn’t really matter. I think what matters is what you guys think, and it could be any number of ways.”

Gates McFadden in a portrait for Star Trek: The Next Generation Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

While that doesn't quite help to clear anything up, it's certainly interesting to hear her interpretation.

At the convention, McFadden also praised Beverly's arc in Picard, describing her as a more well-rounded character than we'd previously seen.

Since Star Trek: Picard's final season, fans have been rallying to make new spin-0ff series Star Trek: Legacy happen.

While showrunner Terry Matalas is currently busy with Marvel's Vision Quest series, he's certainly not ruling out anything in the future as he's said multiple times that he'd love to bring the Star Trek spin-off to life.

Star Trek: Picard is available to stream on Paramount+.

