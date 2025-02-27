Big Finish's various ranges of Doctor Who audio plays have, of course, afforded the opportunity to have characters from the Whoniverse meet who never came face-to-face on television.

Looking ahead to future outings, Dhawan revealed to RadioTimes.com that one name would be top of his wish-list when it comes to a character crossover...

"I crossed paths with Michelle Gomez at a convention and I was really nervous, I was so starstruck!" he admitted. "I was just like a fan... I had to keep reminding myself I was a Master too!

"We just clicked, we got on so well – so a team-up, me and Michelle, I think would be a real treat.

"Michelle has a certain energy which I think would match mine really well. I think there'd be an interesting chemistry there!"

Gomez's last outing as Missy in the Doctor Who television series in 2017 saw her paired with John Simm's version of the Master, but she's since gone on to appear in many a Big Finish play... so could another Masterful collaboration be in the offing?

Call Me Master: Inner Demons. Big Finish

For now, Call Me Master – first announced back in 2022 – will see Dhawan's incarnation not only taking the lead but "questioning his inner self" as he becomes involved with alien cultures and entangled in a whodunnit.

"I did sign up to do this a while ago so I'm really happy that it's come to fruition and we've got three episodes in the can," said the actor.

Those stories – Self-Help by Robert Valentine, The Clockwork Swan by Georgia Cook, and The Good Life by Una McCormack – will feature much of the "unpredictability and danger" that makes the character so compelling, Dhawan promised.

"He's very astute – and sometimes the chaos is organised chaos. He's always got the Master-plan – and sometimes he's so far ahead with his plan that he wants to have a little bit of fun getting there..."

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor and Sacha Dhawan as the Master in Doctor Who. BBC

But separating the Master from his arch-nemesis will also expose new sides to the character. "When the Master is on his own, that's when he really questions who he is – so as confident as we've seen him, you're also going to see elements of insecurity and doubt.

"It certainly gives me an opportunity to play different aspects of him, which has been fun but also challenging as well... the character always keeps me on my toes."

Playing the character inside a recording booth instead of on a studio set was another new experience...

"That's the challenging thing – you're not seeing my physicality, so it's all in the voice.

"When I embody the Master, even if it's just my voice, I still can't help but embody it physically. I just finished recording today... and I'm drenched in sweat!"

Call Me Master: Inner Demons is available now from Big Finish.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.