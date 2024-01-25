The special Christmas episode will be coming to DVD and Blu-ray on 12th February, but can be pre-ordered from Amazon on DVD and Blu-ray, from HMV on DVD and Blu-ray, and Rarewaves.

The Christmas special aired on Christmas Day and starred Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, joined by Millie Gibson as new companion Ruby Sunday and also featuring Davina McCall, Michelle Greenidge and Angela Wynter.

The official logline for the episode from the BBC reads: "Long ago, on Christmas Eve, a baby was abandoned in the snow. Today, Ruby Sunday meets the Doctor, goblins, stolen babies and, perhaps, the secret of her birth."

Speaking about the episode to the BBC, showrunner and writer Russell T Davies commented at the time: "From day one in this job, I wanted Doctor Who back on Christmas Day! And with Ncuti, Millie, Davina and the Goblin King, I hope it’s a feast for all the family!"

As for the upcoming season of Doctor Who, we can expect it to return to our screens this May, but there's already much fanfare surrounding the next next season of the sci-fi series, with filming seemingly going on in Penarth and Leominster this week.

From pictures of the production, fans could see Ncuti Gatwa and new companion Varada Sethu shooting an American diner-set scene, with it recently being reported that Sethu has been cast in season 15, replacing Gibson as the Doctor's companion.

Doctor Who will return in May. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

