Alien: Earth soundtrack – Full list of songs in the Disney Plus series
The brilliant new series is accompanied by an out-of-this-world soundtrack.
Your newest horror obsession, Alien: Earth, is officially here - and with it has come an incredible new soundtrack.
The brilliant and horrifying new series, which is set two years before the original Alien movie, is soundtracked by incredible needle-drops, from Nina Simone to Black Sabbath.
So, as you prepare to join Sydney Chandler's Wendy on her mission to face Earth's greatest threat, you'll also want to get ready for the songs from Noah Hawley's series to stick in your head for weeks on end.
Here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Alien: Earth.
Alien: Earth soundtrack - Full list of songs
Episode 1
- Nina Simone - Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood
- TV on the Radio - Killer Crane
- Lord Afrixana - No Dey Tire
- Black Sabbath - The Mob Rules (end credits)
Episode 2
- Uncredited - Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
- Tool - Stinkfest (end credits)
We'll update this page as and when new episodes are released.
Who composes the music for Alien: Earth?
Jeff Russo is the composer for Alien: Earth, working on the score for the series.
He's previously worked with scribe Hawley on his other series including Fargo and Legion.
Russo's full score is available to listen to on Spotify.
New episodes of Alien: Earth will be released every Wednesday on Disney+.
