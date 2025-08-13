So, as you prepare to join Sydney Chandler's Wendy on her mission to face Earth's greatest threat, you'll also want to get ready for the songs from Noah Hawley's series to stick in your head for weeks on end.

Here's everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Alien: Earth.

Alien: Earth soundtrack - Full list of songs

Episode 1

Nina Simone - Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood

TV on the Radio - Killer Crane

Lord Afrixana - No Dey Tire

Black Sabbath - The Mob Rules (end credits)

Episode 2

Uncredited - Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive

Tool - Stinkfest (end credits)

We'll update this page as and when new episodes are released.

Who composes the music for Alien: Earth?

Jeff Russo is the composer for Alien: Earth, working on the score for the series.

He's previously worked with scribe Hawley on his other series including Fargo and Legion.

Russo's full score is available to listen to on Spotify.

