The Queen on the Radio Times cover across the decades

The Queen has appeared on the cover of Radio Times more than anyone else over the years, with the first being in 1947 and the most recent being just last month.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is upon us, and to join in on the celebrations we've trawled Radio Times ' archives to show you some of the times Her Majesty has appeared on the magazine's cover across the decades.

Covers have been used to celebrate the Coronation in 1953, the Queen's birthday in 1986, her wedding anniversary in 1997, and the Golden Jubilee in 2002, amongst other occasions.

You can scroll through the gallery below to see some of the most memorable covers, and relive key moments across the Queen's 70-year reign.

Showing item 1 of 28 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 21

Page 22

Page 23

Page 24

Page 25

Page 26

Page 27

Page 28

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue across the bank holiday weekend, as the streets of Central London are set to play host to a spectacular pageant. The current issue of Radio Times magazine, on sale now, features a complete guide to the long weekend's entertainment.

This includes special programming hosted by Kirsty Young on the BBC, with Roman Kemp leading live coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace.

There has already been a Clive Myrie documentary, The Crown Jewels, The Queen's Jubilee Pudding: 70 Years in the Baking with Mary Berry and much more. You can read all about the BBC's coverage of the Jubilee here, and about ITV's coverage here.

You can also find a list of merchandise to buy ahead of the big weekend here.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

To celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Radio Times is releasing a 116-page commemorative edition, featuring covers, articles and illustrations from our archive – buy Radio Times: Her Majesty The Queen for £9.99 at Radio Times Shop.

Want to watch coverage of the special anniversary on TV? Here is the Platinum Jubilee BBC schedule of shows and programming up until Monday 6th June.

Fancy a day out over the Bank Holiday weekend? Try our recommendations for the best West End shows in London.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.