Given the unprecedented situation Netflix now finds itself in, expecting to lose 2 million subscribers in the current quarter, executives at the streamer are apparently now considering advertisements on the platform , which viewers will only watch in exchange for a lower monthly fee.

Netflix has recently suggested that it could be about to crack down on password sharing, after the number of people subscribing to the service dropped for the first time in more than 10 years.

However, in an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, Twitter users made their thoughts on the plan clear - only 21.6 per cent said they would choose the proposed new subscription model, while a whopping 78.4 per cent said they wouldn't.

This is perhaps unsurprising, given that a lack of advertisements has always been seen as a major benefit of the streaming model over on-air, terrestrial television.

One Twitter user commented on the poll to say: "There’s a reason I don’t use certain streaming apps, free or paid. Can’t stand ads and if I can’t [fast-forward] them, then no thanks."

Another user commented that they have the lowest priced subscription plan, which they found to be sufficient.

All this comes as Netflix recently increased its prices, with 39.7 per cent of users in another RadioTimes.com poll indicating that they plan to ditch their subscriptions following the move.

Under the new pricing model the cheapest package rose by £1 a month to £6.99, while the standard package increased by £1 a month to £10.99 and the premium plan went up by £2 to £15.99.

Meanwhile the streamer does continue to produce hit series such as Bridgerton, which proved to be a record-breaking success for the second year in a row last month, and Russian Doll which has just dropped its critically-acclaimed second season.

