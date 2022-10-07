Rings of Power trailer teases Sauron reveal and rings creation in finale
"You will be known at last for who you truly are." **WARNING: Contains spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 7**
Amazon has released an epic new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer, granting an action-packed sneak peek at the hotly anticipated finale next week.
The first season of the Prime Video series will be concluding with episode 8 on Friday 14th October, and it looks set to have some big revelations for Middle-earth.
The big news seems to be the long-awaited Sauron reveal, which the showrunners had previously teased as taking place in the finale after the Dark Lord's identity remained a mystery throughout the first season.
In the trailer the Nomad (Edith Poor), the Dweller (Bridie Sisson) and the Ascetic (Kali Kopae) can be seen looking at someone off screen and saying: "You will be known at last for who you truly are, for you are Lord Sauron."
However, this doesn't look to be the only major The Lord of the Rings connection, as it seems we may also be seeing the forging of some of the titular Rings of Power already.
Lord Celebrimbor, who forges the Rings of Power in Tolkein lore, declares that "we are on the cusp of crafting a new kind of power" during a shot of what appears to be molten Mithril.
However, these are far from the only storylines featured in the trailer, with glimpses of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and the Harfoots, as well as shots from previous episodes in the series.
The latest episode ended on quite the cliffhanger when it was revealed that the horrific volcanic eruption in the Southlands had led to the creation of Mordor.
Showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay explained that they planned the Mordor reveal early on when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press.
Payne explained: "From the very beginning, in the writers' room, we had a board that had every single one of our character stories, sort of like a character, a character named Galadriel, Elrond, Miriel, Elendil, and then deal sort of all the lists like this.
"And so each of them has an arc that goes like this across the board and running down all of them, there was one event that sort of happened in every single story, it was basically just a drawing of a volcano that, you know, permeates every single storyline."
