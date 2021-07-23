Lucifer star Tom Ellis reveals first look at season 6

Lucifer is heading ‘back to the future’ in a brand new behind-the-scenes image, showing Tom Ellis leaning against a DeLorean (the time-travelling car from the Back to the Future films).

The location behind him also seems to reference the town centre in the original Back to the Future film, complete with a classic cinema front with neon signs.

The image was posted on Tom Ellis’ Instagram account ahead of Lucifer season six, with the caption, “Good things are coming”.

Following the black and white Lucifer episode, could we be getting a one-off episode paying homage to American cinema?

Details for the season six plot lines are scarce but after that jaw-dropping Lucifer season 5B ending the show has plenty of material to run with.

The shoot for the final season came to an end in March 2021, with co-stars Tom Ellis and DB Woodside sending heartfelt messages via social media after performing their final scenes together.

“Last scene with my brother @tomellis17… and I cannot stop crying,” Woodside wrote in a tweet. “Thank you for everything, brother. You are a divine talent and a true Gentleman. I love you mate.”

Ellis replied: “I love you brother. That was ridiculously tough to get through but like every scene we have done over the years… I enjoyed every minute of it. Thank you for being such a force and such a friend… you are the real deal.”

