Jupiter’s Legacy star “gutted” by series cancellation: “I’m sad and sorry”

News broke this week that Netflix superhero drama Jupiter’s Legacy was set to cancelled just weeks after it had premiered on the streamer – and now one of the show’s stars has spoken out about the decision.

Andrew Horton, who plays Brandon Sampson in the Mark Millar adaptation, took to Instagram to express his disappointment at the news, claiming he’d hoped the series could continue for at least one more run.

“I’m gutted,” he wrote. “Jupiter’s Legacy was a once in a lifetime experience, and one I will never forget. I’m sad and sorry that we don’t get to continue this journey.”

He added: “I feel as though we had barely scratched the surface with this one, but as the inimitable Jim Carey once said. ‘That’s the way the cookie crumbles.'”

The first (and now only) season of the show arrived on Netflix in early May and received lukewarm reviews from critics, with many describing the series as slow and uneven.

The series ended on something of a cliffhanger, and Millar had recently told that he had his “fingers crossed” for a direct follow-up, but it appears that that isn’t to be.

It was revealed on Thursday 3rd June that the big-budget series was to be cancelled, albeit with the caveat that a spin-off series was to be created in its place, based on Millar’s 2012 comic book Supercrooks.

The show will be set in the same universe as Jupiter’s Legacy, but feature an entirely new cast as it shifts focus towards villains causing havoc on the streets.

