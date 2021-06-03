Netflix drops Jupiter’s Legacy but orders live-action adaptation of Mark Millar’s Supercrooks

Jupiter’s Legacy has been cancelled after just one season on Netflix, but the streaming service will expand Mark Millar’s superhero universe in a spin-off series titled Supercrooks.

The high-budget fantasy drama became available to stream in May, introducing viewers the world over to an ageing superhero team led by The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) and their troubled children.

The Jupiter’s Legacy ending packed a major cliffhanger that seemed to set up a second season, with Millar telling RadioTimes.com that he had his “fingers crossed” for a direct follow-up.

Alas, that is not to be the case, as Netflix has released the Jupiter’s Legacy cast from their contracts, essentially sounding the death knell for the comic book adaptation.

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for fans, as Netflix has announced a live-action adaptation of Supercrooks, a 2012 comic book written by Millar and illustrated by prolific talent Leinil Francis Yu.

The show will be set in the same universe as Jupiter’s Legacy, but feature an entirely new cast as it shifts focus towards villains causing havoc on the streets.

“I’m really proud of what the team achieved with Jupiter’s Legacy and the amazing work everyone did on that origin season,” Millar said in a statement. “I’ve been asked a lot about what we’re planning next with this world and the answer is to see what the super-villains are getting up to.

He continued: “I’ve always loved crime stories from Scorsese to Tarantino and super-villains are always the most fun part of any superhero story. To do something exclusively focused on the villains they fight just feels incredibly fresh as we explore what it’s like to be a bad guy in a world crawling with good guys who want to put you in jail.”

Millar added that he is “confident” that Netflix will return to the main Jupiter’s Legacy saga at some point in the future, but for now, wished to focus on developing a different realm of his fledgling television universe.

What is Supercrooks and how does it connect to Jupiter’s Legacy?

Supercrooks was a comic book first released in 2012, roughly one year before Jupiter’s Legacy hit store shelves, first published by Marvel’s creator-owned Icon imprint.

It was one of numerous franchises that Netflix acquired when it purchased Millarworld in 2017 and has been a top priority for the streamer, with an anime adaptation currently in development.

In addition to that, the platform will also be home to a live-action version of Supercrooks, which will be folded into a shared universe with Jupiter’s Legacy.

This is a change from the original comic book, where Supercrooks and Jupiter’s Legacy were seemingly set in separate universes, with no shared characters hopping between the two.

The story focuses on a team of criminals led by Johnny Bolt, as they travel to Spain to rob “the world’s most notorious super-villain”.

Readers have compared the story to classic heist flick Ocean’s Eleven, but with a fantasy edge as the story involves individuals with superhuman abilities.

No casting details have been announced for the live-action Supercrooks adaptation, nor has there been any indication that members of the Jupiter’s Legacy cast could reprise their roles for the spin-off.

