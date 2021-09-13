Tilly Ramsay isn’t worried about Strictly criticism as dad Gordon is one of the “harshest critics”

One thing that comes with Strictly Come Dancing is the tough criticism from judges, especially Craig Revel Horwood and former judge Bruno Tonioli, who are known for telling it how it is.

Advertisement

However, chef and social media star Tilly Ramsay is one contestant in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, who isn’t particularly worried about this, thanks to her dad, famous TV chef Gordon Ramsay.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com ahead of her Strictly debut, she said: “I think I will take criticism pretty well, you know, I do live with one of the harshest critics in my house, so I’m pretty used to that kind of stuff.”

Tilly expects her dad to be no different when she steps into the ballroom, adding: “I think my family will be fine [with the criticism from the judges.] But, Dad will probably give his own criticism, so it’s all about learning and the whole process. You need criticism to learn.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

While Tilly isn’t worried about constructive feedback, she does hope to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges – particularly, Anton Du Beke, who will take over from Bruno Tonioli on the judging panel this year, as she steps down as one of the Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

She continued: “I think impressing Anton would be cool, because he’s been a professional so he knows exactly what dancing on Strictly is like, so I think he’d understand the nerves and pressure you feel!”

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.