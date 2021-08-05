Will Nicola Adams return to Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Nicola Adams was forced to pull out of the 18th series of Strictly Come Dancing last year after her professional dance partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to her early exit, it’s been rumoured she could return for the 2021 series.

So far, only AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher and John Whaite have been announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

Eleven more celebrities will be announced over the next week, as the show returns to its usual line-up of 15 contestants for the 19th series. This was cut down to just 12 contestants last year due to the pandemic.

So, will Nicola be part of this year’s line-up? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will Nicola return to Strictly Come Dancing for 2021?

The boxer has said that she’d “love to” make a comeback on the BBC One dance show.

During a conversation on ITV’s Lorraine she said: “I’m not sure [if I’m allowed], but I’d love to. Just because of the way that I went out – it wasn’t fair.”

Speaking of her exit, she added: “I’m a fighter and I’d like to go out on my shield. I’d rather go out on a dance-off than by COVID.”

The BBC revealed last year that she would have “an unfair advantage in the future” due to her weeks of training,

However, contestants have returned to the show before.

Last year Jamie Laing reprised his role on the show after having to leave in 2019 due to a leg injury, so it’s not unlikely that Nicola could take part in the 2021 series.

The 38-year-old joined the show last year as part of the first same-sex pairing, however, had to leave the competition ahead of Week Four when Katya received a positive COVID-19 result.

In a statement, the BBC said: “Nicola Adams and Katya Jones are to leave Strictly Come Dancing after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

“As part of the protocols outlined ahead of the series, this sadly means they will no longer be able to take part in the competition.”

Strictly Come Dancing is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.