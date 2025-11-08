Claudia Winkleman was taken aback by a passing comment from Katya Jones, following her Cha Cha with partner Lewis Cope on tonight's episode.

After completing their dance and receiving feedback from the judges, Jones spoke to the difficulty of the dance with Winkleman, pointing out how Cope had worked up a considerable sweat as evidence of its demanding nature.

However, in doing so, she also let slip one not-so-glamorous detail that Winkleman joked was "more than I needed".

"[The Cha Cha is] not easy," began Jones. "It's the product of really, really hard work. I mean, look at that sweat... when he spins, it just flies into my mouth. Disgusting!"

That probably isn't the first thing most viewers imagine when taking in the sparkle and splendour of an episode of Strictly, but even bigger news followed as the judges gave their scores – which represented a notable dip from last week.

To be fair, it was a week in which Lewis and Katya topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with a perfect 40 points, so there was nowhere to go but down after that.

Still, Craig Revel Horwood's somewhat harsh 8 points might be a slight disappointment after those giddy heights, even if it was an outlier as the other three judges all opted for 9s. In total, the pair scored a highly respectable 35 points.

Lewis and Katya performed their Cha Cha to I Like It Like That by Pete Rodriguez, with songs by Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Queen, as well as Diana Ross and Aretha Franklin following later in the night.

