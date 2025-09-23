Strictly 2025 stars are on this week's glittering Radio Times cover
Exclusive! Strictly's pros introduce their celebrity partners.
One of the best things about working on a TV magazine is getting to go behind the scenes on your favourite shows. They are always long days with a lot of waiting around, but seeing the incredible attention that goes into every detail, the stars taking off the dressing gowns concealing their costumes and then hearing "Action!" echo across the set is always thrilling. Which is why we thought you might like a peek behind the curtain, too.
Laura Rutkowski has travelled across the country in the last few months visiting filming locations for a new magazine feature and YouTube series, Behind the Screens. First up, join her in Belfast on the set of the BBC's Bafta-winning Blue Lights. With exclusive access to the sets and the stars, it's a unique insight into the making of one of the best dramas on TV.
Huw Fullerton also got to meet this year's Strictly couples, with the pros giving him their verdict on their celebrity partners. As you can tell, we've been busy despite the fact our editor is still MIA (next clue in this week's issue) - perhaps we need to get Blackthorn Station's finest on the case...
Also in this week's Radio Times:
- Writer Anthony Horowitz on why he has created a thriller that's the antidote to so-called cosy crime.
- Imogen Poots and Brett Goldstein on their new romcom All of You.
- Bafta-winning writer Mawaan Rizwan reveals the inspiration for his hit comedy drama Juice.
