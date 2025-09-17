Earlier this year, Tommy Foster actor Nathan Braniff teased that the third season would be the "best so far", while Grace Ellis star Siân Brooke said: "The writing I think on this one, it just blows it out the water – I don't know how these guys get better and better, but they do."

She said of the show's characters: "There's a lot of care that's gone into making them and they're very individual and so people have related to them, they want to know what happens, where the story ends."

Siân Brooke and Martin McCann in Blue Lights. BBC/Two Cities Television

While the first and second seasons of the show arrived just a year apart, this third one has seen a slightly longer turnaround time, partly because the series scored a double renewal for both a third and fourth season.

This meant that additional planning and coordination was required, so that the two season's stories could fit together and tell a broader narrative.

While all of the show's central stars will be back, they will also be joined by Dune: Prophecy's Cathy Tyson and Bad Sisters star Michael Smiley, as confirmed by the BBC.

The synopsis for season 3 says: "Two years into their jobs as response officers, Grace, Annie and Tommy are accustomed to life under the blue lights.

"But their work will take them into a sinister world hidden behind the veneer of middle-class life, the world of the accountants and lawyers who facilitate organised crime.

"The old political and criminal order has gone and a new global gang rule Belfast, bringing danger closer to home for our officers than ever before."

Blue Lights season 3 will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on Monday 29th September. seasons 1-2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

