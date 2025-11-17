While the Strictly Come Dancing main show is ongoing, whisperings have begun as to who could appear in the festive special airing later this year.

Ad

Though the BBC are yet to confirm the official cast for this year's Christmas extravaganza, reports suggest that Big Brother host Will Best is lacing up his dancing shoes for the ballroom this December.

A source claimed to The Sun that after Big Brother, BBC bosses were "keen" for Best to join Strictly.

Angellica Bell is also said to be in "advanced talks" to appear in the Christmas special, as she "adores Strictly but it's all about timings and right now, talks are ongoing".

When approached by RadioTimes.com, a BBC spokesperson said: "We don't comment on speculation."

Angellica Bell. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Condé Nast

This Christmas special will be an emotional one, as it'll mark the final time audiences will see Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts of the entertainment programme.

Last month, the pair shared they would be leaving the show, with the BBC confirming their final appearance would be on Christmas Day, with details on their replacements to follow in due course.

Suzy Lamb, managing director for entertainment at BBC Studios also shared a statement, saying: "On behalf of the entire production team at Strictly, we are so going to miss Tess and Claudia. Tess brought elegance, poise, and a genuine love for the show that never waned from the very start.

"And with Claudia’s charm and razor-sharp wit joining us from It Takes Two in 2014 – it cemented a partnership that has kept our audience captivated ever since. Tess and Claudia are much more than presenters to us – they are part of the Strictly production family – and whilst we’ll miss them dearly, we wish them nothing but the best."

Strictly Come Dancing is available to watch on catch-up on BBC iPlayer.

Add Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.