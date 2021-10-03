SAS instructor reveals why he prefers Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours to Who Dares Wins

We’re used to seeing Jason ‘Foxy’ Fox giving a group of recruits orders on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Advertisement

He’s currently putting the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021 line-up through it, with the series set to come to an end on Sunday 3rd October, when we’ll find out which celebs have passed the selection process.

Recently, the former Special Forces agent has turned his attentions to something a little different on his new Channel 4 show, Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours, which sees him taking part in petrifying challenges with a celebrity while getting to know them better through in-depth chats.

And while Foxy is far from shy when it comes to telling the recruits on SAS exactly what’s on his mind, he has admitted he much prefers Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours to the military show.

Asked how he feels about opening up on the new show in comparison to calling the shots on SAS, he told RadioTimes.com exclusively: “I prefer it, if I’m honest. It’s real life. The amount of times you meet people and they’re like, ‘Oh you’re in the Special Forces, you’re superhuman,’ and I’m like, ‘No!'”

Channel 4

He continued: “I’ve done X, Y and Z in that job, and it never gets any easier. You’re still aware of your fragility and where things can go wrong. Foxy’s Fearless 48 hours is showing that we’re all human and it’s okay to be like that and there are ways of overcoming some really big fears, and there’s ways of tapping into different pools of resilience.”

So how exactly does Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours help tap into fears?

“I’d say it’s basically an exposing chat show. I suppose that’s a very, very simple way of saying it,” Foxy explained.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“I’m taking guests on a journey that exposes them to some terrifying things. And so, it’s a more open, sort of chat because you get to see the real people, if that makes sense. Ultimately when you’re sat on a couch talking with someone they can tell you anything, and give it the big ‘I am’, whereas when you’re actually doing things that scares them – and I’m doing it with them, and I am also experiencing my own journey with fear – that breaks down barriers.”

Speaking about the importance of him also facing his fears with the celebs, Foxy added: “Both things break down barriers – someone else is scared and they’re actually seeing that they’re on a journey with me, who is also being open and honest about how I feel about certain things. So, it’s basically an exploratory journey of people and their resilience.”

Advertisement

Foxy’s Fearless 48 Hours continues with Maya Jama on Channel 4 on Sunday, 3rd October at 10pm. Check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.