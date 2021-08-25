ITV boss addresses Love Island complaints, says show has “many more years left in it”

It has been another summer full of drama, romance and heartache on Love Island for 2021 but the series is now over for another year and we have our winners in Millie Court and Liam Reardon. Another thing that the show has had this year is more complaints than ever, which ITV have since addressed.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo has been talking about the latest series at the Edinburgh TV Festival and he does not think the complaints the show has had are anything too serious, saying: “The thing about complaints these days is, every week there’s a new most complained about show. It wasn’t so long ago that you had to go down to the post office and get a stamp. Now, you know, the click of a button and you’re complaining, so you’ve got to take things at face value.

“I’m not so worried about how many complainers there are as what are they actually complaining about and have they got a point and did we overstep the mark or did we not – whether it’s 10 people complaining or 10,000 people complaining. With Love Island, it’s very easy to take one episode and go, ‘oh, that’s too much’.”

There were many moments that caused some real problems for the contestants this year and multiple dramatic moments, from the moment that Jake and Liberty left Love Island to Faye Winter losing her cool with Teddy Soares on several occasions after being shown clips from Casa Amor.

“People do shout out at other people, and as long as it’s not physically threatening and it’s not too inflammatory, it’s OK,” he added. “But to some people, it might just step too far.”

As for how long we can expect to be spending our summers in the villa, Lygo does not think that the show is showing signs of slowing down, it’s actually quite the opposite, saying: “[It was] certainly the best performing series ever.”

Although he does think some small changes may be needed. “There are many years left in it, and I think the challenge thrown down to the producers is to make some subtle changes, to spice it up a bit, and to keep it as fresh as you can.”

Lygo also spoke about I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! and whether the plan is to return to the jungle after the announcement was made that the next series would return to the Welsh castle of 2020 and it seems the jungle is still what they think of as the proper home for it.

“We would like to go back to the jungle. We will next year if everything allows it.”

Love Island is expected to return to ITV next year.