The tricolour flag, which represents the Republic of Ireland, featured in a montage on being "proud to be British" during Doc Brown's performance on Saturday, with many viewers pointing out that the Republic of Ireland is not a part of the United Kingdom and that the Ulster Banner – the unofficial flag of Northern Ireland – should have been shown instead.

The BBC has apologised for incorrectly displaying the Republic of Ireland flag to represent Northern Ireland during the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

The BBC has since issued a correction to the Platinum Party at the Palace transmission on BBC iPlayer, with a note reading: "This programme is subject to a correction. During Doc Brown's performance, the Republic of Ireland flag was inadvertently used instead of the Northern Ireland flag."

A spokesperson for the BBC told RadioTimes.com: "The incorrect flag appeared in a brief montage during Doc Brown’s appearance on Saturday. We apologise for the error and the sequence will be edited on iPlayer."

Over the Bank Holiday weekend, the BBC aired several programmes to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, including the Platinum Party at the Palace, which saw the likes of Queen, Duran Duran, Sam Ryder, Sir Rod Stewart, Diana Ross and a line-up of other artists perform.

While the Queen herself was not present at the event, she made an appearance in a pre-recorded sketch with Paddington Bear at the start of the night.

