Among the big hitting fests to visit this year - including Glastonbury - is the Isle of Wight Festival.

With temperatures in the UK soaring over the past few weeks, summer feels like it is just around the corner. And you know what that means - festival season!

Beginning back in 1968, the event has seen stars such as Lewis Capaldi, Duran Duran and Happy Mondays perform over the years.

While tickets are still available, don’t worry if the camping life isn’t for you - as you’ll be able to watch your favourite acts on Sky Arts.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the Isle of Wight Festival 2023.

When is the Isle of Wight Festival 2023?

This year’s Isle of Wight Festival will run from Thursday 15th to Sunday 18th June.

As it has been in previous years, it will be held at Seaclose Park, Newport.

How to watch the Isle of Wight Festival 2023

As it has done in previous years, Sky Arts will provide coverage of the festival for those who are watching it from the comfort of their own homes.

They will broadcast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening from 8pm onwards, and you can find the channel for free on Freeview channel 11 and Freesat channel 147. For Sky customers, it can be found on channel 130; and it is channel 128 for those with Virgin. Sky Showcase will also be showing selected sets from the weekend.

While not every artist from throughout the whole festival will be available to watch, some of the biggest names will be available to be streamed into your living rooms:

Friday

8pm - Sophie Ellis-Baxter

8.30pm - OneRepublic

10pm - Sugababes

10.30pm - The Courteeners

11.30pm - Peter Hook and the Light

Saturday

8pm - Pulp

8.20pm - Anne-Marie

9pm - N-Dubz

9.30pm - Scouting For Girls

10pm - George Ezra

11.20pm - Sam Ryder

Sunday

8pm - Niall Horan

9pm - Blondie

10.30pm - Echo and the Bunnymen

11pm - Robbie Williams

12.30am - Manic Street Preachers

Isle of Wight Festival 2023 line-up

Jarvis Cocker of Pulp

As usual, music fans will be delighted by the variety of acts preparing to perform at the festival this weekend.

With headliners Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams all taking to the Main Stage, we will also hear from the likes of Blondie, The Courtneeners, Niall Horan and Sam Ryder.

There are also plenty of bands on the other stages to wow the crowds - including Manic Street Preachers, Sabrina Carpenter, The Human League and Example.

The full line-up for the Main Stage, complete with expected set timings, is as follows:

Thursday 15th June

Groove Armada - 21:30-22:30

Friday 16th June

The Clause - 16:00-16:20

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - 16:40-17:30

Sugababes - 18:00-18:50

OneRepublic - 19:20-20:10

The Courtneeners - 20:40-21:40

Pulp - 22:20-23:50

Saturday 17th June

Germein - 11:55 - 12:15

GIRLBAND - 12:35 - 13:05

Scouting For Girls - 13:35 - 14:20

Gabrielle - 14:50 - 15:30

Sam Ryder - 16:00 - 16:45

Anne-Marie - 17:15 - 18:00

N-Dubz - 18:30 - 19:30

George Ezra - 20:15 - 21:35

Chemical Brothers - 22:20 - 23:50

Sunday 18th June

Phoenix - 11:20 - 11:50

The Optimists - 12:20 - 12:50

Chinchilla - 13:20 - 14:00

Ella Henderson - 14:30 - 15:10

Mika - 15:40 - 16:20

James Bay - 16:50 - 17:35

Niall Horan - 18:05 - 19:05

Blondie - 19:35 - 20:35

Robbie Williams - 21:20 - 22:50

You can check out the full Isle of Wight 2023 line-up on the official website here.

Isle of Wight Festival 2023 tickets

If you were hoping to snag tickets for this year’s festival, then we’re sorry to report that you’re out of luck - as weekend passes for the event have now sold out.

However, there are a handful of day tickets still available for Friday 15th June, so hurry and snap one up from Ticketmaster if you’re desperate to see the line-up!

And as detailed above, certain performances will also be available to watch on Sky Arts.

The Isle of Wight Festival will take place from 15th to 18th June at Seaclose Park, Newport.

