What time is Gogglebox on tonight? How to watch new season

With plenty of shows to look back at including the likes of Dancing on Ice and The Masked Singer, there will be no shortage of talking points for the families gathered on their armchairs and sofas.

We love Friday evenings but it has felt like there has been something missing without Gogglebox on our screens - but thankfully, the wait is over and the show is back on Channel 4 tonight!

But what time is the show back on tonight? Here are the details!

What time is Gogglebox on tonight?

Gogglebox makes its grand return tonight, Friday 18th February at 9pm.

It will be followed by the latest instalment of The Last Leg.

Friday nights have long been the home for Gogglebox and we would not have it any other way.

How to watch Gogglebox

Gogglebox airs on Channel 4 and is also available live on All 4.

The episode will be added to the catch-up function on All 4 at a time following its initial airing.

What is Gogglebox about?

In one of the simpler concepts out there to become a smash hit, Gogglebox features everyday folk, sitting in their front rooms while watching the telly and sharing their thoughts on it.

The previous week of TV is looked at and all the big talking points are usually covered.

Who is in the Gogglebox cast?

And here's who we expect to be talking us through all the TV highlights for this latest season!

Anne and Ken

Giles and Mary

Ellie and Izzi

Jenny and Lee

Amira and Iqra

Pete and Sophie

The Siddiquis

The Plummers

John and Beryl

David and Shirley

The Ven Family

Abbie and Georgia

Paige and Sally

The Malones

Daniel and Stephen

The Worthingtons

