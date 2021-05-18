Eurovision 2021 airs Line of Duty spoof starring Rylan Clark-Neal, James Newman, Cheryl Baker and more

If you were not expecting the worlds of Line of Duty and Eurovision to collide then we would not blame you as neither were we. But don’t rule anything out at Eurovision, it’s the golden rule of watching the contest, and we did indeed get that merging of worlds – well, sort of.

While there was not a Line of Duty homage on the stage itself, which would have been surprising and amazing, we were treated to a skit inspired by the BBC crime show and it put several of the celebrity faces involved in the contest this year into a crime drama setting.

The premise involved Scott Mills and a scene-stealing Rylan Clark-Neal, who pulled out of presenting the Eurovision semi-finals due to illness, grilling our act for the year, James Newman, who was being represented by Chelcee Grimes as his lawyer.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to discuss the surprise skit, and Rylan in particular got a lot of praise.

Could we be seeing him in the next series of Line of Duty? If not, there is a reboot of The Bill on the way…

But Rylan, Chelcee, Scott and James weren’t the only famous faces involved in Line of Eurovision, as we were also treated to the sight of a Eurovision winner from days gone by in Cheryl Baker, who turned up to play a policewoman who dished out some sage advice to James.

Cheryl was also live with the BBC tonight where she gave her thoughts on the acts we have seen tonight. Ukraine may have wanted to look away as she described the voice as “pitchy” while Lithuania and Russia also did not get rave reviews from the Bucks Fizz star.

Cheryl won Eurovision along with the rest of Bucks Fizz in 1981 with their incredible, tune, Making Your Mind Up.

The second Eurovision semi-final takes place on Thursday night where we will find out the remaining Eurovision 2021 semi-final results, including the remaining 10 act who will be going through to the big final in Rotterdam and which nations will be heading home.

The Eurovision Song contest 2021 will air on the BBC this Saturday. Check out the full list of Eurovision winners here. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.