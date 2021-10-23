Bradley Walsh hosts Beat the Chasers, the popular spin-off from The Chase, centring around the formidable resident quiz experts, The Chasers.

The ITV series recently enjoyed a fourth season, with Paul Sinha rejoining the line-up in addition to brand new “team tactics” lined up to hit the Beat the Chasers contestants with.

What’s more, contestants have also had to contend with a brand new Beat the Chasers format twist in this latest series.

However, the episode airing this Saturday 23rd October may leave some regular viewers confused. Is it a new episode, or a repeat?

Is Beat the Chasers a repeat?

The Beat the Chasers episode airing on Saturday 23rd October at 8.30pm on ITV is airing in the new season’s usual weekly slot, but the episode in question is actually from season one of the spin-off series, so yes, it’s a repeat.

The episode is the first episode of season one, featuring the combined forces of the Chasers: the Beast, the Vixen, the Governess, the Sinnerman and the Dark Destroyer.

The aim of the Beat the Chasers format is fairly simple. Contestants must face the Chasers, winning more cash depending on how many Chasers they successfully challenge.

As part of season four’s new twist, Super Offers will be available to those who smash the Cashbuilder round, where contestants answer five multiple choice questions for the chance to bank up to £5,000.

