The Morning Show season 2 featurette previews Julianna Margulies’ dramatic arrival

Not long to go before star-studded drama The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ for its second series, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon back in the studio.

Ahead of the second season’s arrival, a RadioTimes.com exclusive featurette reveals what’s in store for Witherspoon’s plucky field reporter Bradley Jackson and Aniston’s Alex Levy following the events of season one, which saw Steve Carell’s Mitch Kessler fired from The Morning Show for sexual assault allegations.

“The power structure of The Morning Show is shifting,” says Billy Crudup, who plays eccentric network exec Cory Ellison on the show. At the end of season one, he kept the cameras rolling while Alex and Bradley condemned the network for the misconduct it allowed to happen.

It also teases what the new additions to The Morning Show cast will see, including Greta Lee’s Stella Bak, who goes head-to-head with Crudup’s exec.

“I want to build new things but I can’t build them if the ground isn’t level,” Stella tells him in the clip below.

Another new face joining the line-up is The Good Wife star Julianna Margules, who plays broadcasting icon Laura Peterson. We get a glimpse of a tense interview between Laura and Aniston’s Alex, who no longer hosts The Morning Show.

Patriot Act’s Hasan Minhaj is her replacement, however, as he takes on presenting duties alongside Witherspoon’s Bradley.

“I was asked to submit my audition tape during my sister’s wedding,” he says, before revealing he asked his mum to sing a duet with him.

One face that is missing from the featurette is Carell’s. Despite his absence, Carell has been confirmed for The Morning Show season two.

