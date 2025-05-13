Whether it was representing the deaf community in EastEnders or the intensely moving silent dance she performed on her way to winning Strictly, she has been using her fame to educate the hearing about how the deaf community feels about modern life and how it could be improved for them.

Elsewhere, Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam answer personal questions about each other in a fun version of Derek Batey's quiz show Mr & Mrs.

They star in a new series of Conversations from a Long Marriage, the Radio 4 comedy that's genuinely funny and, if you have been married for any length of time, occasionally hits a raw nerve.

The Chelsea Detective star Adrian Scarborough makes a case for gore-free police dramas.

Find out what happens when cult sci-fi series Doctor Who meets Eurovision.

A new drama leans heavily on the FBI’s investigation to tell the story of the Lockerbie bombing.

