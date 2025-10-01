The footage also shows off the show's Brighton setting, as well as giving us first looks at some of Smith and Mathé's co-stars, such as Sarah Greene and Elizabeth Berrington.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The trailer has also revealed the release date for the series on Sky and NOW – Thursday 20th November 2025.

The Death of Bunny Munro has been written by Somewhere Boy's Pete Jackson and directed by Industry's Isabella Eklöf, while Cave serves as executive producer, and has composed the score alongside Warren Ellis.

The synopsis for the series says: "Following his wife Libby’s death by suicide, sex addicted door-to-door beauty salesman and self-professed lothario Bunny Munro, finds himself saddled with his young son, Bunny Junior, and only a loose concept of parenting.

"As the two struggle to contain their grief in wildly different ways, Bunny takes Junior on the road for an increasingly out-of-control door-to-door sales tour around Brighton and the surrounding coast.

"Bunny bounces from one sales pitch to the next, trying to seduce any woman he meets, while Junior kills time talking to the ghost of his mother and grappling with the dawning realisation that his dad isn’t just fallible, he’s a f***ing mess.

"As Bunny starts to unravel, he realises he must do something to rescue his son from his own outdated notions of what it is to be a man; to save him from becoming another Bunny Munro.

"The Death of Bunny Munro is both a wild cautionary tale and a tender portrait of the relationship between father and son."

The cast also includes Johann Myers (Without Sin), Robert Glenister (Sherwood), Alice Feetham (Boiling Point), David Threlfall (Unforgivable) and Lindsay Duncan (The Morning Show).

