Adrian Dunbar “sure the BBC want to do another series” of Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar says he’s confident that BBC One will “want to do another series” of Line of Duty, despite season six finally resolving the question of who is ‘H’.

The latest season saw anti-corruption trio Hastings, Arnott and Fleming finally uncover the identity of bent copper H, discovering it was Ian Buckells (Nigel Boyle) all along.

However, various cast members have expressed their desire for a seventh season, despite the seemingly neat ending to the recent finale.

“I’m sure the BBC want to do another series. We do, because we want to get together again,” Dunbar, who plays Hastings, told British GQ.

Speaking about potential future storylines, he added, “I have a couple of ideas – we all have ideas that we share – but I’d rather not say what they are. There are things embedded in the storyline that could come together to make up a very interesting series seven.”

Dunbar previously suggested that the ‘H’ drama could still be unresolved. The actor told Tom Allen on the BAFTA TV red carpet that “there may be a way to go” with the Fourth Man storyline.

His co-star Martin Compston (currently starring in Vigil) echoed this sentiment. “I think with Jed, there’s always potential for it to go on,” he said. “He could always start a new case, there’s always anti-corruption out there, as he would say.”

