Alan Partridge and Jennie Gresham return in new This Time series 2 trailer

Alan Partridge and Jennie Gresham are back in a brand new teaser for the second series of This Time with Alan Partridge as the BBC One comedy prepares its welcome return after a two-year absence.

The series parodies the magazine programme format, with The One Show being perhaps its closest comparison, by placing Steve Coogan’s iconic comedy character front and centre.

Susannah Fielding (Life) also stars as his co-host Gresham, who has at times clashed with his domineering and hilariously awkward presenting style.

Nevertheless, the two of them are all smiles in this latest clip, which serves as a promo for the hit comedy’s show-within-a-show This Time, a programme which covers everything “from aqua-aerobics to abortion, from zebras to zionism”.

Partridge ends the clip with this semi-incomprehensible sign-off: “It’s high time to say: if you’ve got time to give This Time your time, then it’s time to let This Time spend time making your time a good time… on This Time.”

This Time with Alan Partridge made its debut on BBC One back in February 2019 as the latest collaboration between Coogan and writers Neil and Rob Gibbons.

The trio have previously worked together on Mid-Morning Matters, Alpha Papa and Alan’s Sky Atlantic specials Scissored Isle and Welcome to the Places of My Life.

In a recent poll by RadioTimes.com, This Time series one’s surreal meeting between Alan and his doppelgänger, Irish farmer Martin Brennan, was chosen as the second greatest moment in Alan Partridge’s history.

Third place went to a segment from Scissored Isle which saw Alan take a job at Tesco for the day and find himself amazed by his natural talent behind the till.

With such a proven track record behind them and Alan’s landmark 30th anniversary coming up in August, it’s not surprising that This Time is one of the most-anticipated BBC television shows of the year.

For more on Alan Partridge, read our interviews with co-creator Armando Iannucci and I’m Alan Partridge co-writer Peter Baynham.

This Time with Alan Partridge returns to BBC One at 9.30pm on Friday 30th April.