When a bee gets into the house and refuses to leave, Atkinson's character, Trevor, resorts to any means necessary to get it out, with disastrous consequences.

New Rowan Atkinson comedy series, Man Vs Bee , has now landed on Netflix , and it tells the story of a house-sitter working at a luxury mansion.

While the series is set mostly inside the house, some additional locations were used throughout, but just where was the show filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations for Man Vs Bee.

Is the luxury house real?

Rowan Atkinson and dog Cupcake in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Sadly you won't be able to visit the house featured in the series, as the interiors were all created at Bovingdon Studios in Hertfordshire.

Production designer Carly Reddin presented detailed initial designs with a total concept of how the house would look, which was intended to both invoke a sense of awe and reflect the couple's, Nina and Christian, particular aesthetic.

Reddin said: "We wanted them to have good taste. I was influenced a lot by American contemporary architecture, and Grant C Kirkpatrick in particular. He does a lot of Beverly Hills homes including Jennifer Aniston’s house – big, open spaces with a lot of light and huge glass doors. We needed to make it look classy, sophisticated and expensive."

The team had initially wanted to use a real house, but due to the destruction that ensues later in the series they had to build the bottom half in Hertfordshire’s Bovingdon Studios. Green screen was used for the upper levels and four different gardens were used to represent the front and back.

The artworks were created specifically for the show by artist Humphrey Bangham, with the team being inspired by Kandinsky and Mondrian. Meanwhile, the rest of the house was decked out with state of the art furniture, designed to suit the house's owners' extravagant lifestyle.

The expensive set was then destroyed as part of the series' climax, with a one-shot take which Reddin described as "nerve-racking" and "sad" but also "cathartic".

Where was Man Vs Bee filmed?

Rowan Atkinson and Tom Basden in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Filming for the series took place over 12 weeks around Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

In Hertfordshire, filming took place outside Halo Hearing Solutions and the high street butchers in Bovingdon, for scenes later on in the series where Trevor ventures out of the house.

This was nearby to the Bovingdon Studios where interior scenes were shot. Previous productions shot at the studios include Bohemian Rhapsody, Justice League and Midsomer Murders.

Meanwhile in Buckinghamshire, filming took place in Aylesbury, located about half an hour's drive away from Bovingdon, where scenes set outside a police station were shot.

What has Rowan Atkinson said about filming Man Vs Bee?

Rowan Atkinson in Man Vs Bee Netflix

Atkinson recently told British Comedy Guide that, as with his other film and TV projects, he actually found the shooting of the show "horrible".

He said: "It's not a pleasurable experience at all, it's something you have to do in order to get to the end of the film and tell the story. Post production I enjoy; I'm always involved very intimately with the editing and the music, the sound and the sound mix and all that. I'm very, very keen to be involved in all that. And the pre-production, all the development of the script...

"The meat in the sandwich is the horrible bit. The bits of bread either side are fine - pre-production and post production - but the production is no fun at all."

