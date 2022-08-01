Best series and movies to watch on Disney+ this summer

Or, more accurately, Disney+ does, with its array of sun-dappled, fun-filled summer movies and series, perfect for families to while away the hours while dreaming of that upcoming holiday.

If you're looking for something to watch this summer but are scratching your head as you make your way through the choices, we've got you covered.

There are animated movies like Luca and Encanto, lighthearted series like Modern Family and adventure movies like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Not only does the streamer have plenty of series and movies for family viewing, it also has some favourites for grown ups to watch in their own time, like the new season of Only Murders in the Building and Fire Island.

Without further ado, head on for a list of the some of the most summery series and movies that are available to stream on Disney+ right now.

Best summer series and movies to stream on Disney+

Luca

Pixar

Perhaps one of the most summer-y movies ever made, Luca delights in its Italian Riviera setting, allowing its audience to escape to the sunny shores for an hour and a half of light-hearted, small scale fun. It stars Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer as two sea monsters who transform into human form when on land, as they explore a town and form a close bond during a summer.

Drawing from director Enrico Casarosa's own childhood, this 2021 Pixar movie does what Pixar does best – it has loveable central characters, lush, perfectly rendered visuals and a heartwarming message to cap it all off.

Watch Luca on Disney+

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel

One of the most recent additions to the MCU, Doctor Strange's latest outing released in cinemas back in May, heralding in the summer, meaning now is the perfect time to relive all the action.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, Multiverse of Madness sees Doctor Strange traversing the Marvel multiverse in style, coming across alternate versions of familiar heroes and even bumping into a few versions of himself along the way. The movie leans into some of the scarier aspects of the multiverse, and with Sam Raimi at the helm it's certainly in good hands on that front.

Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney+

Love, Victor - season 3

Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

The third and final season of Love, Victor is now available on Disney+, providing the bittersweet goodbye fans have been craving and dreading in equal measure. The series, a spin-off of the 2018 movie Love, Simon, stars Michael Cimino as Victor, a young teen who at first struggles with his sexuality, before navigating relationships, friendships and love.

The third season provides more of everything fans love about this series – it's inclusive, sincere and above all life affirming, with a cast of loveable characters going through the relatable trials and tribulations involved with growing up. When they've finished watching the finale, fans are sure to go right back to the start to watch it all over again this summer.

Watch Love Victor on Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lucasfilm

Star Wars may be taking a bit of a break on the big screen, but on Disney+ it just continues to ramp up. This latest series fills in a gap between the prequel movies and the originals, and finds Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan going toe-to-toe once again with his old Padawan, Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader.

Full of beloved characters and giving us the rematch we've always wanted, this planet-hopping series is a rollicking adventure which also takes the time to hit you in the feels, all of which make it perfect for a summer watch.

Watch Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+

Moana

Disney

Moana was a smash hit when it first hit cinemas and it's easy to see why – not only does it feature an authentic and engaging story delving into Polynesian mythology, but it also has a soundtrack full of delightful ear-worms from Lin Manuel-Miranda.

The movie stars Auliʻi Cravalho as Moana, a young girl who is chosen to go on an adventure and reunite a mystical relic with a goddess. Along the way she teams up with Maui, played by a never better cast Dwayne Johnson, as the pair traverse landscapes which have been incredibly realised. It's a visual, sunny treat and sure to keep both kids and parents happy and singing along throughout summer.

Watch Moana on Disney+

Modern Family

ABC

When looking for an American sitcom to binge your way through, Modern Family is the perfect choice for summer. Not only are the plenty of episodes to keep you busy but it's also hilarious, warm-hearted and inclusive, while also being set in LA to give you that dose of on-screen sun.

Winning multiple Emmys and developing a strong fanbase, the series ran for 11 seasons and made stars of its cast, and with nine of those seasons available on Disney+, what's not to love?

Watch Modern Family on Disney+

Ms Marvel

Marvel Studios

Marvel burst into the TV game in style back in 2021 and has only got stronger as the months have gone on. This latest addition to the MCU canon stars newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, an Avengers super-fan who harnesses cosmic energy powers through the use of a magical bangle.

With the series exploring Kamala's Pakistani-American culture and heritage, it makes for a fresh new angle for the MCU, while the series's visual style, often depicting the character's daydreams and fantasies, adds a nice flourish to a highly entertaining summer hit.

Watch Ms Marvel on Disney+

Lightyear

Disney/Pixar

This latest Pixar outing is fresh off its cinematic debut and is set to land on Disney+ this month, for anyone who missed it the first time round or wants to relive the magic. The space adventure movie stars Chris Evans as the titular Buzz Lightyear who, in universe, inspired the toy Buzz Lightyear who would go on to become firm friends with Woody and the gang in Toy Story.

It's a thrilling adventure with plenty of space action and laughs along the way, providing exactly the sort of summer fun which will go down a treat for both adults and kids alike.

Watch Lightyear on Disney+ from 3rd August 2022

Only Murders in the Building - new season

Disney+

If you love a good murder mystery but think some series take the premise too seriously these days, then Only Murders in the Building is sure to be one for you. Reuniting comedy greats Steve Martin and Martin Short, and pairing them up with Selena Gomez, this series sees them form an unlikely detective trio, investigating suspicious deaths while utilising their love of true crime podcasts.

The second season is now airing episodes weekly, so there's never been a better time to jump aboard the bandwagon and see what all the fuss is about with this acclaimed series.

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Disney+

Encanto

Disney

The smash-hit of last year, Encanto took the world by storm once it hit Disney+ following its cinema release. With music from Lin Manuel-Miranda, it's got quite the collection of earworms, and parents have likely already spent plenty of time watching the movie on repeat and humming along.

It stars Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, a member of the Madrigal family and the only one not to have received a magical gift. It features plenty of lessons about family and culture while still have plenty of fun and showing off its spectacular visuals, with the Colombian setting making it often feel like a well-earned getaway.

Watch Encanto on Disney+

Turning Red

Pixar

This Pixar movie only released earlier this year but has already become a firm favourite amongst families. It tells the story of Mei, a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl going through puberty, who finds that every time she gets angry, excited or emotional she turns into a giant red panda.

The movie comes from Domee Shi, the director of Pixar's emotional short film Bao, and her sensibilities can absolutely be seen on-screen again in this long-form story. It's full of heart, with a deft exploration of families, friendship and community, while still packing in plenty of laughs and loveable characters.

Watch Turning Red on Disney+

