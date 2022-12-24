We've rounded up the best shows and films airing on Christmas Eve, from new festive offerings like the BBC's adaptation of Charlie Mackesy's hit book The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – which was the cover of Radio Times magazine 's Christmas issue – to classics like Home Alone.

Christmas Eve is fast approaching, and while those to-do lists are growing ever longer, there's one thing you don't have to worry about: what you'll be watching on the night (and day) before Christmas.

There's also plenty from the world of entertainment, including a Bake Off special with Matt Lucas joining Noel Fielding to host before he leaves the show for good, and Top of the Pops' review.

Want to know more? Read on to find out what to watch on 24th December.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

TV schedule and listings for 24th December

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – 1:05pm, BBC One

Last year saw the release of a brand new entry to the Wallace and Gromit spin-off series with a heartwarming Christmas special. This year, it's airing again on the BBC early in the afternoon, making for the perfect watch to kickstart your Christmas Eve viewing - especially if you have over-excited little ones in tow. Not only will Shaun's hunt for little cousin Timmy – who has gone missing – keep them quiet for half an hour, it will likely draw grown ups in, too.

The Snowman – 4pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

Earlier in December, Channel 4 unveiled new idents to celebrate 40 years since The Snowman first aired on the channel. The wordless animation, based on Raymond Briggs's book, is a cornerstone of British Christmas, so it's no surprise to see it on the schedule for Christmas Eve. Its 2012 sequel, The Snowman and The Snowdog, will air straight after if you want to make it a double bill.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – 4:55pm, BBC One

BBC

BBC One's adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s best-selling book is set to be one of the highlights of the festive TV schedules. The film brings Mackesy's distinctive illustrations to life, with the author saying he hoped it "helps bring comfort, love and laughter" this Christmas. A stellar cast is on hand to ensure it, with Idris Elba voicing the fox, Tom Hollander the mole, Gabriel Byrne the horse and newcomer Jude Coward Nicoll as the boy.

Home Alone – 5:25pm, Channel 4

20th Century Fox

Considering how beloved Macaulay Culkin's Christmas misadventure continues to be more than two decades since it first landed in cinemas, it's no surprise Disney Plus's attempt at a reboot was so poorly received. Forget about humanised baddies and sanitised violence, the original Home Alone is the only one you need this Christmas. And, as always, it will be showing on terrestrial TV. Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal.

More like this

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2022 – 8:25pm, Channel 4

Channel 4

The first of two festive Bake Off specials, Christmas Eve will see Gaby Roslin, Sir Tony Robison, Miquita Oliver, Terry Christian and Claire Sweeney go head to head to be crowned Christmas Star Baker. Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be assessing their efforts, while Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are on hand to get in the way offer moral support and festive cheer.

Britain Get Singing – 8:05pm, ITV1 and ITVX

Jason Manford, Adam Lambert, Alesha Dixon and will.i.am on Britain Get Singing.

ITV's Christmas Extravaganza will see stars from the likes of Love Island, Emmerdale, Loose Women and Coronation Street come together to put their vocal prowess to the test in order to impress a studio audience and Super Panel. So, who'll be competing? Tasha Ghouri, Andrew Le Page, Luca Bish and Paige Thorne will all be representing the Mallorcan villa, while stars Lisa Riley, Jay Kontzle, Rob Mallard and Jodie Prenger are all on the soaps teams.

Top of the Pops: Review of the Year 2022 – 10:40pm, BBC Two

Jack Saunders and Clara Amfo. BBC

Despite rumours it had been cancelled earlier this year, Top of the Pops returns this Christmas for a special presented by Radio 1 DJ and Strictly star Clara Amfo and Radio 1's Jack Saunders. The pair will delve into the past 12 months, looking back at the biggest pop music hits and stories, and showcasing some live performances, too.

Looking for more to watch? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.