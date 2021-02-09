Save 20% in the latest Amazon Warehouse deals ahead of Valentine’s Day

Everybody loves a great second-hand bargain. So how about one that’s a further 20 per cent off?

Having branched out into everything from cutting-edge smart tech to the next instalment in the Lord Of The Rings saga, Amazon is obviously so much more than a mere online store these days. But one enterprises that’s still relatively unknown is the Amazon Warehouse, where you can pick up used items at cheaper prices.

Betters still, Amazon is running a promotion that knocks a further 20 per cent off the listed prices of various used, refurbed and open-box products. Read on for more information about Amazon Warehouse, plus a few hot deals that caught our attention.

Interestingly, this promotion runs until Valentine’s Day on 14th February. So if you still need to buy a gift for your beloved, why not take a quick look? No need to mention it was on sale, or second-hand for that matter – your secret’s safe with us.

What is Amazon Warehouse?

The Amazon Warehouse is a section of the website given over to items that have been returned. These second-hand products come in a range of conditions: some items have been extensively used, while others are simply ‘open-box’ (they’ve been opened by a previous buyer, then returned to Amazon who has inspected the item closely before repackaging).

Other electronic items have been refurbished, which means their innards have been wiped and restored to factory settings. On each occasion, the item’s condition is marked clearly. And if you’re not happy with the product when it arrives, panic not. Like all brand-new items, Warehouse products are covered by Amazon’s returns policy.

Can I sell through Amazon Warehouse?

No, unfortunately. The Warehouse isn’t to be confused with the Amazon Marketplace, a platform open to third-party merchants who sell on Amazon. In contrast, everything that comes out of Amazon Warehouse was originally sold by Amazon itself.

Best Amazon Warehouse deals

Not every item in the Warehouse is included in this promotion, sadly – instead, you’ll need to scroll through this list to see what products are being deducted a further 20 per cent. It’s quite an eclectic mix of items – you’ll find everything from jewellery to music albums included.

Just remember, these are all second-hand items, and we can’t say for certain how many are available and how long they’ll stay in stock. So if you’re interested – make sure you scroll down to the ‘new and used’ section on the product page (under the normal buying button), and make sure you buy from Amazon Warehouse. The discount will automatically activated when you head to the checkout. We’ve had a good rummage, and here’s our pick of products we’ve seen with Amazon Warehouse offers:

