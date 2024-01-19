No Return rewards: All challenges in The Last of Us 2 Remastered new mode
Rewards await you in the new roguelike mode.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered releases today, bringing that heartbreaking story back into our lives in even higher definition. And with a few extra goodies.
As well as the game we know so well, Naughty Dog has bundled in new modes and features: Lost Levels that didn't make the original's cut; a Free-Play Guitar mode; commentary from the devs; and, surprisingly, a roguelike called No Return.
That last mode takes away the story and presents us with a challenge of mere survival. It's worth playing, though, if not for the satisfaction, then for the rewards. Let's take a look at the goodies on offer in TLOU2 No Return...
To reap these rewards, you'll need to complete specific challenges. These challenges are separate from the game's trophies - some of which you get from No Return - but what you unlock is more tangible than just a badge.
We'll split the list into different sections, as each challenge is of a different nature. Let's start with the simple ones.
Core Challenges
- Play 1 Run - Unlocks Feature Custom Run
- Play 2 Runs - Unlocks Feature Gambits
- Play 3 Runs - Unlock Feature Dead Drops
- Play 5 Runs - Unlock Game Mode - Holdout Mode
- Play 7 Runs - Unlocks Game Mode - Capture Mode
- Play 9 Runs - Unlocks Game Mode - Daily Run
Gambit Challenges
- Complete 1 Gambit - Unlocks Gambit Tier I
- Complete 3 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier II
- Complete 6 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier III
- Complete 9 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier IV
- Complete 12 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier V
Boss Challenges
- Defeat the Arcade Bloater - Unlocks Theater Infestation
- Defeat the Theater Infestation - Unlocks Rattler Captain and Faction
- Defeat the Rattler Captain - Unlocks Garage Bloater
- Defeat the Garage Bloater - Unlocks the Seraphite Elite
- Defeat the Seraphite Elite - Unlocks the Rat King
- Defeat the Rat King - Unlocks Randomised Bosses
Mods Challenges
- Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier I
- Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier II
- Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier III
- Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier IV
Ellie Challenges
- Complete 2 encounters with Ellie - Unlocks Dina
- Upgrade all Perseverance skills as Ellie - Unlocks Plaid Skin
- Kill 4 enemies with Molotovs in one encounter - Unlocks Rain Jacket Skin
- Collect every gun in one run with Ellie - Unlocks Savage Starlight Skin Set
Dina Challenges
- Complete 3 encounters with Dina - Unlocks Jesse
- Kill 4 enemies with trap mines in one encounter - Unlocks Hangout Skin
- Craft 10 times in a run - Unlocks Casual Skin
- Craft a health kit, Molotov, trap mine and stun bomb in a run - Unlocks Patrol Skin
Jesse Challenges
- Complete 3 encounters with Jesse - Unlocks Tommy
- Purchase 10 items from the Trading Post in one run - Unlocks Festival Skin
- Kill 3 enemies with pipe bombs in one encounter - Unlocks Rain Jacket Skin
Tommy Challenges
- Complete 4 encounters with Tommy - Unlocks Joel
- Kill 5 enemies in one encounter while zoomed in with a scope - Unlocks Ally Tommy
- Complete a run with only your initial gun or guns - Unlocks Patrol Skin
- Complete an encounter where every kill is a headshot - Unlocks Sweatshirt Skin
- Complete an encounter without missing a single shot - Unlocks Winter Skin
Joel Challenges
- Complete an Infected encounter as Joel - Unlocks Ally Joel
- Kill 6 enemies using the same gun without reloading in an encounter - Unlocks Casual Skin
- Kill 3 enemies with shivs in one encounter - Unlocks Salt Lake City Skin
- Hit 5 enemies with a bottle or brick in one run - Unlocks Winter Skin
- Complete a Bloater boss encounter as Joel - Unlocks Boston Skin
Abby Challenges
- Complete 2 encounters with Abby - Unlocks Lev
- Gain 50 health from melee kills and attacks in one encounter - Unlocks Vintage Naughty Dog Skin
- Upgrade 3 melee weapons in a run - Unlocks Bomber Abby Skin
- Complete an encounter with all melee kills - Unlocks Badlands Skin Set
Lev Challenges
- Complete 3 encounters with Lev - Unlocks Yara
- Get 7 kills with explosive arrows in one run - Unlocks Santa Barbara Skin
- Craft 20 arrows of any type in one run - Unlocks White Shirt Skin
- Complete an encounter with all bow kills - Unlocks Abby Jacket Skin
Yara Challenges
- Complete 3 encounters with Yara - Unlocks Mel
- Complete a Seraphite encounter as Yara - Unlocks Safehouse Skin
- Defeat 3 Seraphite Brutes - Unlocks Aquarium Skin
Mel Challenges
- Complete 4 encounters with Mel - Unlocks Manny
- Craft 8 health kits in one run - Unlocks Aquarium Skin
- Heal 80 health with one health kit - Unlocks Seattle Skin
Manny Challenges
- Fully upgrade any gun - Unlocks Winter Skin
- Kill 5 enemies with incendiary shotgun shells in one run - Unlocks Firefly Skin
Jackson Challenges
- Complete all challenges for Ellie-aligned characters - Unlocks Moth Weapons Skins
Seattle Challenges
- Complete all challenges for Abby-aligned characters - Unlocks Wolf Weapon Skins
