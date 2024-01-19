Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

That last mode takes away the story and presents us with a challenge of mere survival. It's worth playing, though, if not for the satisfaction, then for the rewards. Let's take a look at the goodies on offer in TLOU2 No Return...

No Return rewards: All challenges in The Last of Us 2 Remastered new mode

To reap these rewards, you'll need to complete specific challenges. These challenges are separate from the game's trophies - some of which you get from No Return - but what you unlock is more tangible than just a badge.

We'll split the list into different sections, as each challenge is of a different nature. Let's start with the simple ones.

Core Challenges

Play 1 Run - Unlocks Feature Custom Run

- Unlocks Feature Custom Run Play 2 Runs - Unlocks Feature Gambits

- Unlocks Feature Gambits Play 3 Runs - Unlock Feature Dead Drops

- Unlock Feature Dead Drops Play 5 Runs - Unlock Game Mode - Holdout Mode

- Unlock Game Mode - Holdout Mode Play 7 Runs - Unlocks Game Mode - Capture Mode

- Unlocks Game Mode - Capture Mode Play 9 Runs - Unlocks Game Mode - Daily Run

Gambit Challenges

Complete 1 Gambit - Unlocks Gambit Tier I

- Unlocks Gambit Tier I Complete 3 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier II

- Unlocks Gambit Tier II Complete 6 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier III

- Unlocks Gambit Tier III Complete 9 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier IV

- Unlocks Gambit Tier IV Complete 12 Gambits - Unlocks Gambit Tier V

Boss Challenges

Defeat the Arcade Bloater - Unlocks Theater Infestation

- Unlocks Theater Infestation Defeat the Theater Infestation - Unlocks Rattler Captain and Faction

- Unlocks Rattler Captain and Faction Defeat the Rattler Captain - Unlocks Garage Bloater

- Unlocks Garage Bloater Defeat the Garage Bloater - Unlocks the Seraphite Elite

- Unlocks the Seraphite Elite Defeat the Seraphite Elite - Unlocks the Rat King

- Unlocks the Rat King Defeat the Rat King - Unlocks Randomised Bosses

Mods Challenges



Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier I

- Unlocks Mods Tier I Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier II

- Unlocks Mods Tier II Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier III

- Unlocks Mods Tier III Complete 3 encounters with mods - Unlocks Mods Tier IV

Ellie Challenges

Complete 2 encounters with Ellie - Unlocks Dina

- Unlocks Dina Upgrade all Perseverance skills as Ellie - Unlocks Plaid Skin

- Unlocks Plaid Skin Kill 4 enemies with Molotovs in one encounter - Unlocks Rain Jacket Skin

- Unlocks Rain Jacket Skin Collect every gun in one run with Ellie - Unlocks Savage Starlight Skin Set

Dina Challenges

Complete 3 encounters with Dina - Unlocks Jesse

- Unlocks Jesse Kill 4 enemies with trap mines in one encounter - Unlocks Hangout Skin

- Unlocks Hangout Skin Craft 10 times in a run - Unlocks Casual Skin

- Unlocks Casual Skin Craft a health kit, Molotov, trap mine and stun bomb in a run - Unlocks Patrol Skin

Jesse Challenges

Complete 3 encounters with Jesse - Unlocks Tommy

- Unlocks Tommy Purchase 10 items from the Trading Post in one run - Unlocks Festival Skin

- Unlocks Festival Skin Kill 3 enemies with pipe bombs in one encounter - Unlocks Rain Jacket Skin

Tommy Challenges

Complete 4 encounters with Tommy - Unlocks Joel

- Unlocks Joel Kill 5 enemies in one encounter while zoomed in with a scope - Unlocks Ally Tommy

- Unlocks Ally Tommy Complete a run with only your initial gun or guns - Unlocks Patrol Skin

- Unlocks Patrol Skin Complete an encounter where every kill is a headshot - Unlocks Sweatshirt Skin

- Unlocks Sweatshirt Skin Complete an encounter without missing a single shot - Unlocks Winter Skin

Joel Challenges



Complete an Infected encounter as Joel - Unlocks Ally Joel

- Unlocks Ally Joel Kill 6 enemies using the same gun without reloading in an encounter - Unlocks Casual Skin

- Unlocks Casual Skin Kill 3 enemies with shivs in one encounter - Unlocks Salt Lake City Skin

- Unlocks Salt Lake City Skin Hit 5 enemies with a bottle or brick in one run - Unlocks Winter Skin

- Unlocks Winter Skin Complete a Bloater boss encounter as Joel - Unlocks Boston Skin

Abby Challenges

Complete 2 encounters with Abby - Unlocks Lev

- Unlocks Lev Gain 50 health from melee kills and attacks in one encounter - Unlocks Vintage Naughty Dog Skin

- Unlocks Vintage Naughty Dog Skin Upgrade 3 melee weapons in a run - Unlocks Bomber Abby Skin

- Unlocks Bomber Abby Skin Complete an encounter with all melee kills - Unlocks Badlands Skin Set

Lev Challenges

Complete 3 encounters with Lev - Unlocks Yara

- Unlocks Yara Get 7 kills with explosive arrows in one run - Unlocks Santa Barbara Skin

- Unlocks Santa Barbara Skin Craft 20 arrows of any type in one run - Unlocks White Shirt Skin

- Unlocks White Shirt Skin Complete an encounter with all bow kills - Unlocks Abby Jacket Skin

Yara Challenges

Complete 3 encounters with Yara - Unlocks Mel

- Unlocks Mel Complete a Seraphite encounter as Yara - Unlocks Safehouse Skin

- Unlocks Safehouse Skin Defeat 3 Seraphite Brutes - Unlocks Aquarium Skin

Mel Challenges

Complete 4 encounters with Mel - Unlocks Manny

- Unlocks Manny Craft 8 health kits in one run - Unlocks Aquarium Skin

- Unlocks Aquarium Skin Heal 80 health with one health kit - Unlocks Seattle Skin

Manny Challenges

Fully upgrade any gun - Unlocks Winter Skin

- Unlocks Winter Skin Kill 5 enemies with incendiary shotgun shells in one run - Unlocks Firefly Skin

Jackson Challenges

Complete all challenges for Ellie-aligned characters - Unlocks Moth Weapons Skins

Seattle Challenges

Complete all challenges for Abby-aligned characters - Unlocks Wolf Weapon Skins

