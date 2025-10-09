Some of the best Ghost of Yōtei armour is angled around one particular weapon or a single combat style, but there are a few that offer more general boosts that feel more like traditional video game armour.

So, what’s the best armour in Ghost of Yōtei? And how do you get it? Keep on reading and we’ll run through all the best options and why they might be right for Atsu in your case. Let’s get to it.

What is the best armour in Ghost of Yōtei?

In this writer’s opinion, the best armour in Ghost of Yōtei is Taro’s Armour.

As I’m not particularly obsessed with one particular weapon type or playstyle, the Taro Armour stands out as a very strong option for two reasons.

For one thing, it boosts your health (by a minor amount to start with, but more and more with every upgrade). Secondly, it enhances your Spirit gains when you have a cooking bonus.

These two factors means that it gives you a general boost during combat scenarios without taking anything helpful away from you. And as an added bonus, it’ll also reduce fire and cold damage.

However, we’re aware that everyone plays the game differently and therefore will require a different armour to maximise their chances. To try and help more of you out, we’ve listed a number of great armour sets below and what each one is best for.

Best armour sets in Ghost of Yōtei

Taro's Armour: Best for Health and Spirit

What it does:

All Spirit gains increased by a minor amount when graced with a cooking Spirit bonus.

Maximum Health increased by a minor amount.

Fire and Cold damage reduced by a moderate amount.

How to get: Rescue Taro the scavenger from a group of Ronin. This can happen at a number of different locations around the map, so make sure to swoop in and help any helpless person you see being ganged up on by Ronin.

Ninetail Armour: Best for Stealth

How to get: Follow the main quest about assassinating The Kitsune and you’ll pick up this armour at one of the Ninetail bases along the way. It’s in the Blood on the Snow chapter.

What it does:

Enemy detection is reduced by a minor amount.

Assassinating enemies has a minor chance of granting 1 Quickfire ammo.

Quickfire weapon damage and duration of status effects inflicted on enemies are increased by a minor amount.

Dragonfly Armour: Best for Bow and Arrow

What it does:

Increase Arrow reload speed by a moderate amount.

Firing an empowered Arrow grants a minor amount of Concentration.

Fully drawing your bow creates a brief timed glint. Firing an arrow during the glint empowers your shot, moderately increasing its damage and range.

How to get: Find Cairn Forks in the north east of Shizunai Woods in the Tokachi Range area of the map. Speak to Daijiro, go with him to Huranui's Rest Inn, and finish the tale to unlock the armour.

Ginji’s Guard: Best for Gun Fights

What it does:

Incoming projectiles inflict less damage by a major amount.

Blocking deflects incoming bullets.

Increase Tanegashima reload speed by a minor amount.

How to get: Complete the Pride Before Tea Tale. To start that quest, speak to Ginji the Armorer at Benten Port along the Oshima Coast.

Bounty Master Armour: Best for Perfect Parry fiends

What it does:

A Perfect Parry enables 2 additional counterattacks.

All Spirit Gains are increased by a minor amount.

Perfect Parry and Perfect Dodge windows are increased by a minor amount, but regular Parries are disabled.

How to get: Complete bounty missions until you get the bounty for Soma the Condemed Bounty. Defeat Soma and you’ll get this armour.

Armour of the Undying: Best for weapon matching

What it does:

If weapon aligned, Focus Attacks have a minor chance to increase Stagger damage.

If weapon aligned, Staggering enemies restores a minor amount of Health.

If weapon aligned, the window to perform Perfect Parry and Perfect Dodge is increased by a minor amount.

How to get: Complete The Undying Samurai tale. You can pick up this quest at Storyteller's Rest in Ishikari Plain.

And that's your lot! If you love matching your weapon to the opponent, using the 'rock paper scissors' system in the game, that last one (Armour of the Undying) will do you the world of good.

It's also worth remembering, with all of the armour in the game, that you can upgrade your armour a few times to turn those minor boosts into major ones and really tailor the perks to your benefit.

Whichever armour you choose, have a great time out there in the open world!

