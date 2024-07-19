EA Sports College Football 25 is currently in early access, and it might just scratch that itch for a new football game while you wait for FC 25.

If you've already bought it, you might have noticed the term "Alma Mater" pop up a few times.

If you're not a fan of college football (or University Challenge), you might not have heard this term before.

Let's take a look at the exact definition.

First, let's take a look at the exact translation of the Latin words.

The phrase alma mater translates to English as "nourishing mother".

While this might seem a bit odd, it's a phrase used quite often among university types. In common lingo, it refers to whatever university you attended (or currently attend).

So, if you went (or go) to the University of Manchester, then Manchester Uni is your alma mater.

We suppose this is because the university "nourishes" you with knowledge and wisdom.

Or something like that.

In the context of EA Sports College Football 25, then, the term alma mater refers to whichever university (or college, in America) the football player graduated from. And in this game, it also means the team they're playing for.

If you ask us, we should start incorporating it into our everyday speech over here. There's nothing like a bit of Latin to spice up a conversation.

Anyway, now you know!

