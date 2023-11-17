This time, we're taking a look at the best Black Friday Xbox deals. There are plenty to choose from, whether you want a console and game bundle, the console only or some fun added extras. We've even got a deal with a cooler that looks exactly like an Xbox!

One thing is guaranteed across all these varied deals – massive savings. With more offers and bundles coming in daily, we'll be sure to keep you up to date with all the latest Black Friday Xbox deals. Read on for the best ones we've found so far.

Best Black Friday Xbox deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Xbox deals to save on games, consoles and accessories

Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Amazon

What's the deal: Right now you can get the Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III all for just £409.99 at Amazon. That means you're not only saving £70 on the console itself, but also getting one of the biggest games of the year for absolutely nothing. If you need a recap, that's a total saving of £139.99.

Why we chose it: This is really a no brainer, a discounted Xbox, a huge game, and nearly £140 off. Get it quick while it lasts!

Buy Xbox Series X and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £549.98 £409.99 (save £139.99 or 25%)

Xbox Series X 1TB Console

Argos Argos

What's the deal: Save up to £70 on the Xbox Series X 1TB console at Amazon and Argos. That's a saving of 15% and one of the lowest-ever prices on this console.

Why we chose it: First released in 2020, the Xbox Series X is the newest and most powerful version of the console. It offers thousands of games across four generations of Xbox with backwards compatibility and boasts 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power.

Buy Xbox Series X 1TB Console £479.99 £405.93 (save £74.06 or 15%) at Amazon

Buy Xbox Series X 1TB console for £479.99 £409.99 (save £70 or 14%) at Argos

Plus, if that runs out of stock, you can also get it for £419 at Jacamo.

Buy Xbox Series X 1TB console for £479.99 £419.99 (save £60 or 12%) at Jacamo

Xbox Series X – Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Shoppers can save £50 when they buy an Xbox Series X with Forza Horizon 5, Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (there's a pattern here).

Why we chose it: This is the ultimate Black Friday bundle for gamers. Not only will you get the latest Xbox, you'll also get a varied selection of games, including the Forza Horizon 5, which comes loaded with an expansion pack, car pass, welcome pack and more.

Buy Xbox Series X- Forza Horizon 5 bundle and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for £559.98 £439.99 (save £119.99 or 21%) at Amazon

Xbox Series X Console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition)

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: You can get your hands on an Xbox Series X console and a copy of EA Sports FC 24 for just £484, that's a saving of £60.99. Considering that EA Sports FC 24 usually retails for around £59.99, this means you're effectively getting the game for free, and then some.

Why we chose it: EA Sports FC 24 is the newest iteration of the official football game from EA Sports, featuring cutting edge technologies for realistic gameplay. Combine this with the most powerful Xbox yet and you're on to a winner.

Buy Xbox Series X Console & EA Sports FC 24 (Standard Edition) for £544.99 £484 (save £60.99 or 11%) at Very.co.uk

Our RadioTimes.com experts have tried and tested the new EA Sports FC 24- see what they thought in our EA Sports FC 24 review.

Xbox Series X Console with Diablo IV bundle

John Lewis John Lewis

What's the deal: Save £50 on a bundle including an Xbox Series X console with the next-gen action RPG experience Diablo IV.

Why we chose it: This is a huge saving on the original price of £489.99, and it comes with a two year guarantee, free delivery and extended returns until 23rd January 2024.

Buy Xbox Series X Console with Diablo IV bundle for £489.99 £439.99 (save £50 or 10%) at John Lewis

Save £114.99 on the Xbox Series X with Diablo IV pack, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Captain Price Hat

GAME GAME

What's the deal: You can snag the Xbox Series X console along with a Diablo IV pack, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and even a free Captain Price hat for just £429.99. That's a saving of £114.99, or 21%.

Why we chose it: As the Xbox Series X retails for around £479.99 on the Xbox website, this deal not only means you'll get two games and a hat for free, you'll even save on the price of the console itself. Make the most of it while you still can.

Get Xbox Series X with Diablo IV pack, Call of Duty Modern Warfare III and Captain Price Hat for £544.98 £429.99 (save £114.99 or 21%) at GAME

MICROSOFT Xbox Series X & Xbox Replica Drinks Cooler (10 L) Bundle

Currys Currys

What's the deal: You'll get a new Xbox Series X, as well as 10L drinks cooler designed to look exactly like an Xbox, for 9% less, taking the price from £539 to £489.

Why we chose it: We love the idea of a mini fridge that looks like an Xbox. It's perfect for storing beside your real Xbox so that you can keep all your drinks and snacks cool while you play. It can hold up to 10L and it even has a USB charging port for you to charge your controller or phone.

Buy MICROSOFT Xbox Series X & Xbox Replica Drinks Cooler (10 L) Bundle for £539 £489 (save £50 or 9%) at Currys

Best Black Friday Xbox Series S deals and bundles we've found today

Get eight months combined free Apple services with the Xbox Series S- 512 GB SSD

Currys Currys

What's the deal: Currys are offering up to five months free Apple TV+ in addition to up to three months free Apple Music, Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ when you buy the Xbox Series S at Currys.

Why we chose it: A five month Apple TV+ subscription will normally set you back £44.95, while three months of Apple Music is £29.97, three months of Apple Arcade is £14.97 and three months of Apple Fitness+ is £29.97, bringing your total savings to a whopping £119.85.

Get eight months combined free Apple services with the Xbox Series S- 512 GB SSD for £249 at Currys

If you're after more savings, we've collected the best Apple Music offers for November 2023.

Get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate with the Xbox Series S

Amazon Amazon

What's the deal: Buy the Xbox Series S from Amazon and you can get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to hundreds of high quality games.

Why we chose it: While there may not be a discount on the actual Xbox Series S itself, the Game Pass Ultimate usually costs £12.99 a month, meaning that this offer will save you £38.97.

Get three months of free Game Pass Ultimate with the Xbox Series S for £249 at Amazon

To see what the Pass can get you, take a look at our guide to the new Xbox Game Pass titles you can play in November.

Best Black Friday Xbox game deals in the UK today

Save 50% on AEW: Fight Forever at GAME

GAME GAME

What's the deal: GAME have reduced the price of AEW: Fight Forever from £49.99 to £24.98, giving customers a saving of £25.01, or 50%.

Why we chose it: There's a reason they call it All Elite Wrestling. This Xbox game combines that arcade-wrestler feel with the innovative and tandem offensive movers of professional wrestlers. And for 50% off, this is a steal.

Buy AEW: Fight Forever for £49.99 £24.98 (save £25.01 or 50%) at GAME

Get £26 off Hogwarts Legacy

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Very.co.uk have reduced the price of Hogwarts Legacy for Xbox Series X from £64.99 to £29.99, allowing customers to save £35, or 53%.

Why we chose it: Have you ever wanted to jump straight into a Harry Potter book? We know we have. Well, now you can do just that with Hogwarts Legacy, as you embark on an adventure as a pupil at Hogwarts all the way back in the 1800s. Let's get that mischief managed.

Buy Hogwarts Legacy for £64.99 £29.99 (save £35 or 53%) at Very.co.uk

Save 23% on Mortal Kombat I

Very.co.uk Very.co.uk

What's the deal: Gamers can now pick up a copy of Mortal Kombat I for £49.99. That's a saving of £15 on the original price of £64.99.

Why we chose it: Mortal Kombat I is the latest installation in the Mortal Kombat series, introducing a reborn Mortal Kombat universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Get it while it's discounted!

Buy Mortal Kombat I for £64.99 £49.99 (save £15 or 23%) at Very.co.uk

