Now, we've turned our attention to laptops; the Technology team recently put together guides on the best tech essentials for students and best budget printers, and we've had plenty of hands-on time with sought-after devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Book3. In this guide, you'll find great savings on trusted brands such as HP, LG and Samsung, and we've found deals which offer up to a huge 65 per cent or £900 off.

Now, we've turned our attention to laptops; the Technology team recently put together guides on the best tech essentials for students and best budget printers, and we've had plenty of hands-on time with sought-after devices such as the Samsung Galaxy Book3. In this guide, you'll find great savings on trusted brands such as HP, LG and Samsung, and we've found deals which offer up to a huge 65 per cent or £900 off.

Best Black Friday laptop deals in the UK at a glance:

Black Friday laptop deals 2023: Save on HP, Asus, Lenov0 and more

Up to 45% off all laptops at HP

What's the deal: Trusted brand HP has been bringing us great laptops, computers, printers, ink and toner since 1998, and it's thrown its hat into the ring this Black Friday with up to 38 per cent off laptops.

Why we chose it: Regardless of the type of laptop you'd like to buy this November, HP has you covered. The online store has everything from convertible laptops like the HP Envy which is great for commuting with, gaming laptops like the Omen 17 which currently has a huge £1,700 off and Alan Wake 2 for free, and laptops which are designed for working like the HP ProBook. We've listed a couple of our favourite deals below.

Shop up to 45% off laptops at HP

Get Alan Wake 2 with selected gaming laptops at Laptops Direct

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can get the 2023 survival game Alan Wake 2 for absolutely free when you purchase a gaming laptop at Laptops Direct. As Alan Wake 2 is compatible with PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows and GeForce Now, you'll be able to play it straight away on your new gaming laptop.

Why we chose it: The standard edition of Alan Wake 2 can cost up to £49.99, and the deluxe edition goes up to £64.99, so it's an excellent free gift with the purchase of a laptop. Plus, in the November sales, a lot of the laptops at Laptops Direct are discounted, too, and we've selected a few of our favourites below.

Shop all laptops with Alan Wake 2 at Laptops Direct

Save £450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360

What's the deal: For a limited time only at Currys, you can save £450 on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, taking the price from £1,099 to £649.

Why we chose it: Back in February, the Technology team were lucky enough to get hands-on time with the Samsung Galaxy Book3 360, and we were impressed with just how many features it packs into its slim design. The Galaxy Book Smart Switch transfers all files and data from your old PC to the Book3 360 in one swift motion, you can use the Book3 360 to transfer your smartphone and tablet, as well as access an instant hotspot, plus, there's the ability to correct eye contact on video calls — how cool!

Buy Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 for £1,099 £649 (save £450 or 41%) at Currys

Save up to £900 on Asus laptops at Very

What's the deal: Multinational computer, phone hardware and electronics manufacturer Asus has been helping us purchase great pieces of tech since 1989, and it shows no sign of slowing down! This Black Friday, Very has up to £900 off Asus laptops.

Why we chose it: We've chosen three laptop deals from Very that offer something for everyone; we've selected two trusty Vivobooks, the Asus Vivobook Go 15 and Vivobook 16 which are fast, lightweight, and perfect for work and general life admin bits, and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 gaming laptop which is perfect for gamers who like to multi-task.

Shop all Black Friday laptop deals at Very

Save up to £650 off LG laptops at AO

What's the deal: For a limited time only at AO, you can save up to £650 on trustworthy LG laptops.

Why we chose it: LG has been providing people like us tech devices and home electronics since 1947 — well, we're not quite that old, but that's how long the company has been in fruition — and its laptops have innovative features, are typically quick and sleek, and have an overall fantastic user experience. The RadioTimes.com team actually recommend the brand in guides such as best smart TVs.

We've selected three of the best LG laptop deals from AO below.

Shop up to £650 off laptops at AO

Get up to £900 off Lenovo laptops at Box

What's the deal: At Box, you can save up to 65 per cent with Black Friday deals, and that includes these brilliant laptop offers. We've selected three laptops, from gaming laptops to everyday usage ones, that will secure you up to £900 off.

Why we chose it: Lenovo is one of the go-to brands when it comes to shopping for laptops and desktops. Founded in 1984, the site has everything you need to get set up with your computing station, whether it's for work, pleasure, or gaming.

Shop all Black Friday laptop deals at Box

For even more on gaming set-ups, be sure to take a look at our what is a gaming PC? guide. Plus, did you know we have a whole Gaming section dedicated to the hobby?