When is This Country back on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Cotswolds comedy created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper

This Country

You ain’t seen the last of This Country’s Kerry and Kurtan, the hapless cousins causing trivial trouble in their Cotswolds village.

Following a Bafta win for This Country’s creators, stars and real-life siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper, the mockumentary is coming back to BBC3.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is This Country back on TV?

This Country is returning for a special later this year and a third series is expected in 2019.

What happened at the end of series two?

Kerry was last seen visiting the police station after being accused of hoarding stolen vacuum cleaners. But will she own up to the crime or will her feckless father Martin, who hired the lock-up in her name to store the loot, take the blame?

Who will star in the new episodes?

Daisy May and Charlie Cooper will of course be returning as Kerry and Kurtan.

The new run is also expected to include all of the show’s supporting characters. These include Martin (the Cooper siblings’ real-life father), Reverend Francis Seaton (Paul Chahidi), aspiring tattoo artist, bodyguard and S Club 7 fan, Mandy Harris (Ashley McGuire), and their weird mate Slugs (Michael Sluggs).

We can expect new cast members, too – Charlie Cooper shared a photo of the cast reuniting to film the special, with one mysterious addition on the far right…

How are the cast of This Country related?

Not only are the co-creators real-life siblings, but a lot of the cast are related in some form or another. Find out more here.

