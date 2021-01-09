The latest docuseries to capture the internet’s attention is Surviving Death – a brand new Netflix title exploring the idea of “a world beyond human existence” through accounts from those who’ve survived near-death experiences.

Based on Leslie Kean’s book of the same name, the series looks at reincarnation and signs from the dead, however many viewers have been fascinated by the show’s coverage of mediums, which spreads across two episodes.

One particular psychic who features throughout the show is Laura Lynne Jackson, a medium and author who conducts readings for several bereaved customers in the documentary – but who is she? And which shows has she appeared on before?

Here’s everything you need to know about Laura Lynne Jackson and the other mediums that feature in Netflix’s Surviving Death.

Who is Surviving Death’s Laura Lynne Jackson?

Laura Lynne Jackson is a psychic medium who features in Netflix’s docuseries Surviving Death and says she is able to “perceive consciousness from people who have left their physical bodies”.

The medium has released several books, including The Light Between Us and Signs: The Secret Language of the Universe, and describes herself as an “author, teacher, speaker, psychic medium and believer in the potential we all have to connect with each other and the other side”.

Jackson features in Surviving Death’s second and third episodes – Mediums – during which she delivers a reading for Mike Anthony, a man who visits mediums to communicate with his late father, and Sue Walkley, whose daughter died aged 35.

Jackson realised she had an ability to communicate with the dead when she was 11 years old, she reveals in the documentary.

“I had this moment of just knowing I needed to see [my grandfather]. That sense of panic didn’t go away until I got to his house and spent the day with him,” she says. “That was the last time I ever saw him alive. He ended up going to the hospital two days later where he was diagnosed with advanced leukaemia and he died within two weeks.”

Where have I seen her before?

Aside from Netflix’s Surviving Death, Laura Lynne Jackson has also featured in an episode of Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2020 docuseries The Goop Lab which explored the world of psychics.

Jackson has also appeared on The Dr. Oz Show and various US news shows such as Fox and Friends, Good Day New York, the Today Show and on Oprah.com.

Who are the mediums in Surviving Death?

Surviving Death features various mediums from across the world including Sandra O’Hara, an Irish psychic who claims to have seen spirits since the age of four; Nicole De Haas, a physical medium from The Netherlands who holds regular seances; Colin Bates, an Essex-based spiritualist medium and instructor; and trance healing medium Libby Clark, who has worked for 40 years and claims she is able to channel a spirit named Dr. James.