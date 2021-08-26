Spencer: Princess Diana film’s release date, cast and latest news

Princess Diana will soon be returning to the small screen with The Crown season five currently in production – but she will be depicted on the big screen first in brand new biopic Spencer.

However unlike The Crown’s broad take on history, Spencer will only cover three very important days in Diana’s life: Christmas 1991, when the people’s princess rejected the fairytale ending and decided to divorce Prince Charles.

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart has the unenviable task of portraying the icon often called the most famous woman in the world – and while there were mixed reactions to her casting, stills from the film have revealed an astonishing transformation into the late royal.

Better yet, we finally have a release date for the intimate drama, and a first-look teaser trailer – here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Princess Diana film, rather intentionally titled Spencer.

Spencer release date

Spencer is set to be released on Friday 5th November 2021.

This will be a few months after the film’s world premiere, as the film will debut at the Venice International Film Festival in September.

Production began in January 2021 in Germany, with Friedrichshof Palace standing in for Sandringham, before moving to the UK for the final stretch of filming in March.

Spencer plot

Directed and produced by Pablo Larraín (Jackie), the film will take place over the course of three days during a fateful Christmas holiday spent at the Queen’s Sandringham estate, when Princess Diana (née Diana Spencer) decided to divorce her husband, Prince Charles.

“I’ve always been intrigued and fascinated by the Royal Family and how things are in that culture, which we don’t have where I come from,” Larraín told Deadline.

He continued: “It’s about finding herself, about understanding that possibly the most important thing for her is to be well, and to be with herself and by herself. That’s why the movie is called Spencer, which is the family name she had before she met Charles.

“It’s very contained, set over a few days in Sandringham. They spent Christmas there for many years and that’s where we set the movie in the early ‘90s, around 1992, we’re not specific. It’s Christmas Eve, Christmas and Boxing Day, three days, very contained. We get to understand what it is she wants and what she will do.”

The film was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight – whose film writing credits include Locke and Allied – while Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has composed the film’s score.

Spencer cast – who plays Princess Diana?

Princess Diana will be played by Kristen Stewart (Twilight, Charlie’s Angels), whose casting was praised by director Larraín.

“I’ve seen movies from Kristen that are so diverse it’s incredible, showing different layers and her diversity and strength as an actress,” he said. “We’re very happy to have her, she’s very committed. As a filmmaker, when you have someone who can hold such a weight, dramatic and narrative weight just with her eyes, then you have the strong lead who can deliver what we are looking for.”

Stewart certainly acknowledged the difficulty that comes with portraying such a beloved icon, and ahead of filming told InStyle of the extensive preparation she had undertaken for the role.

“In terms of research, I’ve gotten through two and a half biographies, and I’m finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie,” Stewart said. “It’s one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don’t want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly. I haven’t been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long.”

Poldark star Jack Farthing will play Prince Charles, following in the footsteps of Dominic West who was also announced to be playing the role in The Crown.

Sew Torn actor Thomas Douglas will be portraying Diana’s father John Spencer, while German model and actress Olga Hellsing will make her film debut as Sarah Ferguson.

Tatort’s Niklas Kohrt will be depicting Prince Andrew, while Torchwood actress Amy Manson is curiously listed as playing Anne Boleyn.

Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins are also set to star in undisclosed roles.

Spencer trailer

Yes, a first-look teaser trailer has been released:

And before then, the film’s rather stunning poster which was publicly released from CinemaCon, which you can enjoy below:

