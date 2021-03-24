While the movie business remains a strange affair at the moment, with release dates continuing to be moved around and big hitters like Black Widow heading to Disney+ Premium Access, it can be hard to keep track of what is coming when and Ammonite is one film that has been nearing a release for a while.

Advertisement

The movie has two incredible leads in Kate Winslett and Saoirse Ronan and depicts the story of a famous palaeontologist who never got her due back in the day due to her gender – while the romantic period drama also takes an interest in her love life.

It is the second feature film for writer-director Francis Lee following God’s Own Country and while it has already been released in other parts of the world, we’re only just getting it here in the UK after a lengthy wait.

But for when you can watch Ammonite and where it will be released, read on for all the information you need!

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch Ammonite in the UK

It is probably unsurprising to hear that the release for Ammonite has been affected by the pandemic – but we finally have a release date here in the UK and it is coming very soon indeed!

26th March is the date that it will be released and given that cinemas remain closed here (but not for too much longer), the movie is going straight to digital and you will be able to rent and buy it from the likes of Amazon Video, iTunes, and Sky Store.

What is Ammonite about?

Winslett stars as British palaeontologist Mary Anning, famed for her Jurassic marine fossil bed finds along the coast of the English channel. Despite her skills and successes, she was never able to build a successful career at what she did due to her gender – it was a male club that was not ready to open its doors to a female.

The movie depicts the work Mary did and portrays a relationship with Ronan’s character, Charlotte Murchison, an English geologist. The relationship between the two has been a talking point ahead of the release of the movie with arguments made for and against whether this relationship happened, with even her descendants split on what actually occurred.

Director Francis Lee has added his view, saying: “After seeing queer history be routinely ‘straightened’ throughout culture, and given a historical figure where there is no evidence whatsoever of a heterosexual relationship, is it not permissible to view that person within another context? Would these newspaper writers have felt the need to whip up uninformed quotes from self-proclaimed experts if the character’s sexuality had been assumed to be heterosexual?”

Ammonite cast

Kate Winslett and Saoirse Ronan heading the cast is enough to get our interest alone. Both are incredible leading ladies and pairing them up in inspired – particularly in a story like this.

The super talented pair are joined in Ammonite by Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary), James McArdle (Mary Queen of Scots), Alec Secăreanu (Amulet) and Claire Rushbrook (Enola Holmes).

Advertisement

Ammonite trailer

Want to try before you buy? Here’s the trailer to give you an idea of what you to expect.

Ammonite is due to be released on the 26th March 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. You can sign up to Amazon Prime Video here with a 30-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch tonight? Check out the best Amazon Prime series on the platform right now, visit our Movies hub, or take a look at our TV Guide.