How to watch Ammonite in the UK
Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan lead the cast of this period romance.
While the movie business remains a strange affair at the moment, with release dates continuing to be moved around and big hitters like Black Widow heading to Disney+ Premium Access, it can be hard to keep track of what is coming when and Ammonite is one film that has been nearing a release for a while.
The movie has two incredible leads in Kate Winslett and Saoirse Ronan and depicts the story of a famous palaeontologist who never got her due back in the day due to her gender – while the romantic period drama also takes an interest in her love life.
It is the second feature film for writer-director Francis Lee following God’s Own Country and while it has already been released in other parts of the world, we’re only just getting it here in the UK after a lengthy wait.
But for when you can watch Ammonite and where it will be released, read on for all the information you need!
It is probably unsurprising to hear that the release for Ammonite has been affected by the pandemic – but we finally have a release date here in the UK and it is coming very soon indeed!
26th March is the date that it will be released and given that cinemas remain closed here (but not for too much longer), the movie is going straight to digital and you will be able to rent and buy it from the likes of Amazon Video, iTunes, and Sky Store.
What is Ammonite about?
Winslett stars as British palaeontologist Mary Anning, famed for her Jurassic marine fossil bed finds along the coast of the English channel. Despite her skills and successes, she was never able to build a successful career at what she did due to her gender – it was a male club that was not ready to open its doors to a female.
The movie depicts the work Mary did and portrays a relationship with Ronan’s character, Charlotte Murchison, an English geologist. The relationship between the two has been a talking point ahead of the release of the movie with arguments made for and against whether this relationship happened, with even her descendants split on what actually occurred.
Director Francis Lee has added his view, saying: “After seeing queer history be routinely ‘straightened’ throughout culture, and given a historical figure where there is no evidence whatsoever of a heterosexual relationship, is it not permissible to view that person within another context? Would these newspaper writers have felt the need to whip up uninformed quotes from self-proclaimed experts if the character’s sexuality had been assumed to be heterosexual?”
Ammonite cast
Kate Winslett and Saoirse Ronan heading the cast is enough to get our interest alone. Both are incredible leading ladies and pairing them up in inspired – particularly in a story like this.
The super talented pair are joined in Ammonite by Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones’s Diary), James McArdle (Mary Queen of Scots), Alec Secăreanu (Amulet) and Claire Rushbrook (Enola Holmes).
Ammonite trailer
Want to try before you buy? Here’s the trailer to give you an idea of what you to expect.