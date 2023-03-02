The threequel includes an original score by The Book of Boba Fett composer Joseph Shirley, while a number of songs by popular artists can also be heard in the soundtrack, including tracks from Drake and Fugees.

Few pieces of film music can claim to be more iconic than the Rocky theme song – Bill Conti's Gonna Fly Now – and although the tune has been used rather more sparingly in the Creed films than the original Rocky movies, fans will no doubt be expecting it to make another appearance in Creed III.

The soundtrack is being overseen by J Cole's Dreamville Records and will be released as an album to coincide with the film's debut in cinemas on Friday 3rd March – with the first single Ma Boy having already been released.

The full list of songs has not been confirmed just yet – but for now, you can read on to find out which tracks are definitely appearing in the Creed III soundtrack, including those that have already been heard in trailers for the film.

Creed 3 soundtrack: Full list of songs in the Michael B. Jordan film

The following songs have been confirmed to feature in the Creed 3 soundtrack.

Sinner & Saint performed by Tomme Profitt, Beacon Light, Moiba Mustapha

Ready or Not performed by Fugees

Not Your Hero performed by Emanuel Vo Williams, Cut One

No Friends in the Industry performed by Drake

performed by Drake Ma Boy performed by Dreamville, J.I.D, Lute

