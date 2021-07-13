After We Fell release date: Trailer, cast and what will happen

After We Fell, the third film in the After film franchise, is coming soon — and, in further good news, the fourth film, After Ever Happy, was filmed back-to-back with the third, meaning we won’t have long to wait for either.

Based on the books of the same name by Anna Todd, the teen romance films follow Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) tumultuous relationship.

The first book actually began life as fan faction written penned by Todd on the website Wattpad, following a student at Washington State University who gets caught up in a relationship with One Direction star Harry Styles.

Read on for everything you need to know about After We Fell.

After We Fell release date: When does it come out?

The film will first premiere in in Italy, Poland, and Sweden on 1st September 2021, but the UK and US release dates have yet to be announced. We’ll keep this page updated as soon as After We Fell’s official UK release date is confirmed.

After We Fell trailer

You can watch the tease trailer for After We Fell, featuring Langford and Fiennes Tiffin, below.

After We Fell cast

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as the central couple, college student Tessa and rebel Hardin; however, a number of already familiar characters are set to be replaced in After We Fell.

Chance Perdomo (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will play Landon, a role originated by Shane Paul McGhie. Meanwhile, True Blood star Stephen Moyer will play Christian Vance, previously played by Charlie Weber.

Mira Sorvino will replace Selma Blair as Carol, while Arielle Kebbel will play Kimberly, a role originated by Candice King (The Vampire Diaries).

After We Fell plot: What will happen?

“Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes,” the synopsis for After We Fell reads.

“Revelations about her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.”

What happened in After We Collided?

After We Collided saw Tessa develop feelings for Trevor (played by Dylan Sprouse), a co-worker at the publishing firm she interned at.

She also reckoned with everything she had sacrificed for her relationship with the rebellious Hardin, including friendships and her ex-boyfriend, Noah.

After We Fell will premiere later this year. The book is available to buy on Amazon.